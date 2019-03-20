9. German short-haired pointer

German short-haird pointers make happy, trainable pets who bond firmly to their family, says the American Kennel Club. They are always up for physical activities like running, swimming, organized dog sports -- anything that will burn some of their boundless energy while spending outdoors time with a human buddy.
