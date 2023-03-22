DES MOINES — Banning gender-affirming care for Iowans under the age of 18 is “in the best interest of the kids,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday.

Reynolds also fired back at the proposed law’s critics, noting she also was criticized when she reopened schools and businesses earlier than other states during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reynolds discussed the proposed care ban, which needs only her signature to become state law, during a news conference at the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

It was her first formal news conference in eight months.

Republican lawmakers have approved two pieces of legislation they say will protect Iowa’s children and critics say put transgender children at risk.

One bill would prohibit transgender students in Iowa’s K-12 schools from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity. The other would ban gender-affirming care — like hormone therapies, puberty blockers and cosmetic surgeries — for minors.

Both bills passed with only Republican support in the Legislature and await Reynolds’ signature. Both likely face legal challenges if signed into law.

Echoing arguments made by Republicans during debate, Reynolds said she does not believe the science is settled on the long-term impacts of gender-affirming care.

All major American medical organizations — including the American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics and American Psychiatric Association — say gender-affirming care is safe and encourage it as a treatment for gender dysphoria — when an individual feels they are a different gender than their birth gender.

Reynolds and other Republicans have pointed to developments in European countries. For example, the United Kingdom’s only center dedicated to gender identity treatment for children will close, and Sweden last year began restricting hormone therapy for minors.

Most medical studies show gender-affirming care is beneficial for young people experiencing gender dysphoria. Some have noted possible long-term effects and suggest more research is needed.

“We don’t even understand the long-term effects. … We don’t know,” Reynolds said. “So I don’t think it’s too much to ask, to say I don’t know what the rush is when we don’t have science that’s conclusive.”

She said it reminded her of 2020, early in the COVID pandemic.

“It reminded me of, we’re standing here a couple of years ago during COVID when I had the medical profession and the media unleash on me because I had the gall of saying that our children should be back in a classroom and that masks should not mandated,” Reynolds said.

When asked what is her message to transgender youths and families who feel, in consultation with their physicians, that gender-affirming care is right for them and helps them escape suicidal thoughts, Reynolds said her heart goes out to them.

“I’m a parent. I’m a grandmother. I know how difficult this is,” Reynolds said. “This is an extremely uncomfortable position for me to be in. And I don’t like it.

“But I have to do what I believe, right now, is in the best interest of the kids until we can have some more research done or we can see what’s happening in some of the other countries that have been doing this, to better understand the impact. I think that’s reasonable.”