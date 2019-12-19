Gavin Williams
- Running back
- 6-0, 200, freshman
- Altoona (Dowling Catholic)
First-team all-state, all-conference and all-district as a senior . . . second-team all-state as a junior . . . first-team all-district and all-conference as a freshman, sophomore, and junior . . . rushed for 1,263 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior . . . rushed for 1,309 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior . . . also lettered three years in track.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.