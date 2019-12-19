110918bp-cf-sep-09

Cedar Falls' Jack Campbell stops Southeast Polk's Gavin Williams during the 2018 Class 4A state football semifinals in the UNI-Dome.

Gavin Williams

  • Running back
  • 6-0, 200, freshman
  • Altoona (Dowling Catholic)

First-team all-state, all-conference and all-district as a senior . . . second-team all-state as a junior . . . first-team all-district and all-conference as a freshman, sophomore, and junior . . . rushed for 1,263 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior . . . rushed for 1,309 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior . . . also lettered three years in track.

