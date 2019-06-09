CEDAR FALLS – Clear Lake-based artist John Larsen will pack carefully for the 100-mile trip from his studio to the 41st annual College Hill Arts Festival on June 21 and 22.
The stained glass artist takes no chances, although he has rarely had any breakage traveling to and from arts festivals.
“I pack the glass into wooden boxes. The problem is, when there are three or four windows in one box, you can hardly pick it up,” Larsen said, laughing. “I usually bring about 10 windows of all shapes and sizes. I bring a variety of inventory because you don’t know what will interest customers.”
Larsen will be among 75 artists at the annual juried festival. Each year, the tree-shaded lawn at 23rd and College streets is transformed into a gallery without walls. Thousands of visitors shop and chat with artists during the two-day event, one of Iowa’s signature summer events.
Original fine art will be displayed and sold, including ceramics, glass, jewelry, wood, paintings, baskets, photography, pastels, graphics, sculpture, mixed media and fiber.
Larsen will hang his hand-crafted windows in a CHAF booth which is, he said, heavy enough that it shouldn’t blow over on a windy day. His artwork also includes lanterns made from fused and stained glass.
He has participated in the festival for at least three decades. C. Hugh Pettersen, the late CHAF founder, visited Larsen’s studio 30 years ago and was impressed by the artisan’s work and encouraged him to apply for the juried show.
Larsen founded Clear Lake Stained Glass in 1976, and his studio is located south of Clear Lake. His artwork sells well at CHAF, and over the years, he has built a good customer base for commissions and restorations.
He designs, creates and installs stained and hand-beveled glass windows in homes and churches. Several major projects have included restoring 15 historic German-made windows from the 1880’s for a chapel and window restoration at Mason City’s Frank Lloyd Wright-designed hotel, the Park Inn.
He appreciates CHAF’s ambiance and shady setting. “It’s a well-run show, and the artists get treated really well. There’s a dinner on Friday night after the show and there’s a nice place to park my car. I like doing art shows because I feel like I’m on vacation. I just sit there and talk to people,” Larsen said.
Four artists will be selected by festival judges to receive Awards of Excellence. A people’s choice award will be determined by festivalgoers, and one artist will receive the $750 founder’s award honoring the late Pettersen.
The Young Collectors Gallery for children ages 14 and under features original artwork created by exhibiting artists. Young people can make purchases for $10 or less during an experience that encourages children to make independent choices about art.
Hands-on creative activities for children, sponsored by the Hearst Center for the Arts, are popular at the family-oriented festival. Children also can try new musical instruments at the Instrument Petting Zoo hosted by the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra.
A variety of musical groups also will perform on the performing arts stage during the two-day event. Food and beverage vendors will be on the grounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.