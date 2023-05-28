Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Words | MELODY PARKER

Photos | BRANDON POLLOCK

Nestled on nature’s doorstep, this house’s exterior with its new Diamond Kote Smartside siding and durable Timber Tech decking take its cue from its surroundings. The bright, pear-green double front doors give a spirited welcome into this unexpectedly fashion-forward, freshly remodeled home.

“We’ve lived here for 26 years. The exterior was dark cedar planks and woodpeckers and insects had done their damage over the years, and because we’re slanted into a hill, the garage was caving in. We had to redo the wall, build a retaining wall and redo the siding and window,” the owner said.

“That’s when we decided to make some big changes.”

Old cedar shakes were replaced with Smartside siding and a new deck installed. A wall of sliders on the rear of the house opens onto the patio and brings the outdoors inside, visually expanding the living room.

“We still have a beautiful view, which is what sold us on this house in the beginning,” the owner noted.

The main floor was gutted to the 2-by-4 studs and the original breezeway eliminated to increase square footage, including a little extra for the kitchen. A wood beam runs through the house for support and introduces a rustic, organic feeling.

Benton Building Center supplied the materials and Alyse Hayes, Benton’s kitchen and bath designer, supplied her expertise in collaboration with the homeowners to achieve their vision, particularly in the kitchen. While it is still small as kitchens go, it was reworked to maximize space.

“With a kitchen this size, we focused on storage – what’s going where, how is it going to fit and what will make it really functional. There was no space to waste,” explained Hayes.

“Working with Benton and Alyse was easy. These are people who care about their work and care about quality. And I got the broom closet I wanted,” said the owner.

Hayes describes the kitchen’s color palette as “tuxedo style – black cabinets and appliances with white countertops.” Cabinetry is by Shiloh and the countertop is MSI Quartz “Calacatta Laza,” a milky white with dark veining that creates a marble look. The Carrara marble backsplash came first, “and at the last minute, I wanted a pattern inserted above the stove. I really like it,” the owner said.

Fitting in an island was the most difficult challenge, Hayes said, but with careful planning “it all came together.” The added workspace is welcome in the compact kitchen.

The open living room is serene, contemporary and stylish. Furnishings such as the black leather sectional, low-slung white leather and metal chair, textural ethnic print pillows and animal prints, and a cow hide rug reflect the owners’ eclectic tastes. A rough-hewn wood beam mantel intersects the dark 12- by 24-ceramic wood-grain fireplace wall, with TV above and modern gas fireplace insert below.

Eventually the perfect dining table will have a home, but for now, it’s a reading nook with a pair of hide chairs set against a dark accent wall.

In the bath, the owner chose marble-veined black tiles in different sizes. Cabinetry is Bertch in walnut wood with Shale stain.

“I wanted to reinvent our look, and I like what we’ve done. If I see something I like, I know I’ll make it work. I like the pops of color, like the pear green. That makes it fun. I love that it’s clean and crisp, modern and inviting,” the owner added.