Sometimes it’s hard for a potential homeowner to envision what a post-frame home looks like. Or imagine the range of possibilities offered in this type of home construction.

Simon Gingerich of Gingerich Structures built a home-like showroom near New Hartford that does both. When it’s not being used to demonstrate the versatility of a custom-built post-frame home design, there are weddings, family reunions and other gatherings hosted at the location.

“Entertaining is the number one thing I hear when I sit down with customers. People want to entertain in their homes and create memories with their families,” said Gingerich. “Post-frame building offers flexible space and open floor plans – that’s primarily what post-frame is known for. People find that very appealing.”

A post-frame home doesn’t require interior support walls. The frame in these kinds of homes consists of posts and trusses that create a single structural unit, which in turn, creates large, open interior spaces and wider window and door openings. “The frame transfers loads to outside walls so you have more space for usable square footage,” Gingerich explained.

In the last five years, interest in post-frame homes has increased. There’s a better understanding of what these homes have to offer consumers, and banks and financial institutions are better able to appraise and finance construction and purchases.

“Post-frame construction can work within whatever budget you need to stick with, and you get more for the dollars that you spend and more options for designing your home than with a traditionally built home. You can also upgrade all your finishes,” Gingerich said.

And because less framing is required, a post-frame home can be built much more quickly than a traditional stick-frame home. Spacing of posts allows for more insulation for high efficiency in heating and cooling than in traditional wall construction. “How we insulate walls can’t be done in traditional home construction,” he said. “With post-frame, you can heat and cool 8,500 square feet for the same cost as a 1,400 square-foot traditional home.”

In addition, post-frames homes are typically built on slab foundations or with concrete pillars and posts rather than basement foundations. Wind braces and wind load-engineered roof systems are built to withstand high winds. Exterior finishes can range from all-steel to board and batten.

The two-story post-frame structure Gingerich built offers all the comforts of home, including a stylish, open-concept design with living and dining space and a kitchen featuring custom-built alder cabinetry with a clear finish. Countertops and the island are topped with quartz.

Luxury vinyl plank was chosen as flooring throughout for its durability, cost and easy maintenance. There’s also a comfortable bedroom and full bath for overnight guests. The second level offers a variety of entertainment options and a covered composite deck that runs the length of the structure with a view of the scenic rural pond. A rain escape system prevents rainwater from deluging the first-level porch.

There’s also a large, multi-bay garage with flexible space that can easily accommodate a workshop, car lift, even a basketball hoop.