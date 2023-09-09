Thoughtful design and customizable living spaces at The Terraces at West Glen are catering to retirees who have a different concept on what a retirement community should be. NewAldaya’s 43.5-acre residential development featuring independent living options that will be a blend single-family homes, twin homes and multi-rise luxury condominiums. The development is located along Dry Run Creek near Cedar Falls.

“People who are 55 and older aren’t planning for their retirement in the same way as people have in years past. They don’t want to live in what looks like a retirement community. The Terraces is a neighborhood,” said Kristen Potratz, director of residential and community sales and services at NewAldaya Lifescapes.

The mid-century modern architecture emphasizes the surrounding landscape and offers “lots of elbow room and easy access to nature just outside your door,” Potratz said.

Home designs can be customized with different interior floor plans to suit lifestyles, as well as allows the owner to add their own personal touches through designer-created interior and exterior selections. With eight base floor plans and up to about 70 customizable choices, it’s almost a custom-build and there are options to upgrade.

Homes designs with names like Steppe, Savannah and Heath can be customized with alternate interior floor plans, aging-in-place details such as zero-grade entrances and designer-created interior and exterior selections. People can choose from different materials, finishes and color palettes to suit their personal taste. Interior designer Jane Miller designed the options around three color palettes – warm, cool and neutral.

The project is unfolding in several phases, with the Phase 1 nearly complete. Peters Construction has collaborated with NewAldaya since 2010 and has worked closely with the retirement community on this bold new direction.

“The design itself is unique for retirement homes, with large vaulted ceilings, zero-level entry from the garage and customizable upgrades. These homes are very well insulated, energy-efficient and well-constructed,” said Dennis Palmer of Peters Construction.

“We’ve been blessed to have Peters Construction involved in all our innovative concepts at NewAldaya,” Potratz said.

Cody Vanasse with ISG Inc., is the architect who designed the development. Among the Mid-Century Modern elements are vaulted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, an open concept and shadow reveals – less wood and trim – around door and window opens to create a sense of voluminous space.

The 1,390-square-foot model home shown here is the Heath, located at 3906 Keagles Crossing. It features one bedroom, two baths, office and a two-stall garage. The open living concept melds the living, kitchen and dining rooms into a large space. In the kitchen, solid-surface countertop and stainless steel appliances is both attractive and practical. There is a slab patio for expansive outdoor living.