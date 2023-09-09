Everyone recognizes the “big yellow dog” who lives in this Western Home Communities villa neighborhood. Owners take their dog for daily walks and fellow residents can’t resist stopping to pet the friendly pup.

Being able to keep their dog was an important reason why the retired couple chose to purchase a villa in the active retirement community in Cedar Falls. They moved to the Cedar Valley from Eau Claire, Wis., to be closer to family members.

“We wanted someplace that was pet-friendly. We weren’t giving up our dog and two cats. Western Home had no problem with pets, and that was very comforting,” said the owners, who have lived here since March 2021.

These attractive villas are popular with retirees because they are located in a safe and social neighborhood. Neighbors welcomed the couple as soon as they moved in.

“We’ve already fostered some wonderful relationships with neighbors on our street. It’s like a traditional neighborhood where everyone knows everyone, look out for each other and jump in and water plants and feed pets if someone is going to be gone,” she said.

During the recent pandemic, neighbors gathered outdoors for cocktails on the driveway. Special events like chili cook-offs encourage community involvement, and on the last Thursday of each month, everyone gathers for dinner at Gilmore’s Pub. “We’ve had as many as 120 to 130 people meet for dinner,” the owner said.

There are nearly 270 two- and three-bedroom homes in Windcrest Villas. Construction on 20 more villas is slated to begin this fall. The first villa was built in 2001.

This villa features a four-season sunroom with fireplace and Southern exposure, richly stained oak cabinetry, granite countertops in the kitchen, an island set at an angle and a walk-in pantry. Closets are large, and other amenities include a double vanity in the main bath, white trim throughout and more. Shower and garage are both zero-entry.

From paint and countertops to fixtures and flooring, each villa can be customized to suit the owners, said Maria Murphy, director of resident relations-independent living at Western Home Communities. “We provide a list of vendors, and customers can make their own choices and upgrades,” she said.

Exteriors are maintenance-free, and staff mows lawns and shovels snow, for example. Residents also can enjoy pickle ball courts, the Grosse Aquatic and Wellness Center, Gilmore’s Pub, The Market and Diamond Event Center.

Western Home Communities also is building a new retirement community near Waterloo.

“At the end of June (2022), we closed on the purchase of 53 acres we’re calling Island West because of its proximity to Lost Island Water Park and Theme Park,” said CEO Kris Hansen.

“This area of south Waterloo is exciting because it’s close to a lot of amenities and all the local investments made by Gary and Becky Bertch. Our board agrees it will be a much-desired place to live for those who are 55+.”

The land sits along East Shaulis Road, just north of South Hills Golf Course and south of the Lost Island KOA Resort.