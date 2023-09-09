There’s a popular saying that goes, “Stop looking at the walls; start looking out the window.”

Although a metaphor, the sentiment also reflects the importance of windows in our home. Windows afford us a view of our world – the neighborhoods we live in. Just as important are the practical aspects of windows, such as protection frm the elements, natural light, energy-efficiency that reduces utility bills, ventilation, sound resistance, privacy and safety.

Pella products exceed expectation, said Paul Parks of Pella Windows & Doors of Eastern Iowa. The company is considered the gold standard in windows and doors because it emphasizes innovation and craftsmanship. Without compromise, Pella selects and uses the highest quality materials to create their products.

Homeowners rate it as No. 1 for both innovation and highest quality.

There also is a strong commitment to customer service, said Parks.

Parks and his experienced team works with homeowners, as well as builders, contractors, designers and architects on window and door projects and installation throughout Eastern Iowa and Southwest Wisconsin.

Whether the project is for a houseful of windows and doors in a new build, or replacement windows and installation on existing homes, Pella offers a multitude of styles and options to fit any design style from traditional to

But choosing the right windows and styles can be confusing. Parks focuses on helping customers make the right choices, explaining the various types of windows, the materials and Pella products to fit the design or architecture of the home.

During a consultation, Pella experts show product samples, discuss installation options, measure windows and doors, answer questions and provide a free, no-obligation quote.

Founded in 1925, Pella holds more than 150 patents for innovations, including the patented Rolscreen retractable screen. It was the first retractable window screen introduced in 1925 and remains a favorite time-tested feature.

The Pella Lifestyles Series windows and patio doors are ranked the No. 1 performing wood window and patio door for energy, sound and value. The durability of wood is combined with style flexibility and such innovations as integrated blinds and shades.

These products meet or exceed Energy Star guidelines in the U.S. and reduce 52 percent more sound than single-pane windows.

Customers can choose from double-hung, awning style, casement and picture windows, and single- and double-hinged doors and sliding doors.

A recent innovation is Pella’s first and only Hidden Screen for vinyl windows, available exclusively on Pella 250 Series single-hung, double-hung and sliding windows. The Hidden Screen appears when the window is open and folds away when the window is closed.