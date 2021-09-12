Warm, woodsy & happy

Home is the place where you can be yourself and live the life you want. It should feel like home – with all the style, furnishing, meaning and comfort that makes you happy.

This family couldn’t be happier with their secluded country setting, surrounded by trees, pastures and a mown trail for riding horses. The house reflects their love for nature, kids and dogs, filled with natural light and a floor plan that centers around the great room and kitchen.

“We fell in love with the woods. Our house is not farmhouse style, but it’s a little rustic, warm and woodsy, but the white trim gives it a contemporary and modern look, too,” said the homeowner. Many of her favorite ideas came from “a lot of houses I saw on Pinterest.”

She reached out for guidance from Tara Bergmann, an interior designer at 2 Guys Interior Focus in Waverly. “I started pulling samples so she could pick out finishes. I was able to work with warm tones and some cooler tones. It’s such a well-thought-out house, and I love that you can pull from either side of the spectrum,” said Bergmann.

“The inside is a reflection of the outside, with the use of natural colors and a lot of texture,” Bergmann explained.