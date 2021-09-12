Warm, woodsy & happy

Home is the place where you can be yourself and live the life you want. It should feel like home – with all the style, furnishing, meaning and comfort that makes you happy.
This family couldn’t be happier with their secluded country setting, surrounded by trees, pastures and a mown trail for riding horses. The house reflects their love for nature, kids and dogs, filled with natural light and a floor plan that centers around the great room and kitchen.
“We fell in love with the woods. Our house is not farmhouse style, but it’s a little rustic, warm and woodsy, but the white trim gives it a contemporary and modern look, too,” said the homeowner. Many of her favorite ideas came from “a lot of houses I saw on Pinterest.”
She reached out for guidance from Tara Bergmann, an interior designer at 2 Guys Interior Focus in Waverly. “I started pulling samples so she could pick out finishes. I was able to work with warm tones and some cooler tones. It’s such a well-thought-out house, and I love that you can pull from either side of the spectrum,” said Bergmann.
“The inside is a reflection of the outside, with the use of natural colors and a lot of texture,” Bergmann explained.
Beyond the view from every window, vaulted ceilings with dormer windows and wood beams, there are two focal points on the main level. First is the great room’s substantial stone fireplace rising floor to ceiling with its thick oak mantel, a beam salvaged from a 100-year-old barn with the old sawblade marks still visible. The second is the home’s hub, the kitchen.
At its heart is an island of muted seafoam green, a subtle pop of color. Bar stools are gathered around for casual meals served on the granite countertop beneath pendant light fixtures. Bright white custom cabinetry are accented by black bin pulls and knob and topped with dark granite. For the backsplash, the owner opted for 4 by 8 subway tiles with dark grout. Knotty alder pantry doors provide additional rustic contrast. Doors throughout the home are also knotty alder.
“I’m cooking a lot more in this kitchen and hosting more get-togethers. The entire space is so livable,” said the owner. Luxury vinyl plank flooring – Mannington Adura Ridge in Napa Barrel – run like a river throughout the house.
The master suite is the perfect retreat, she said, and the master bath is “an oasis, a sanctuary.” The floor is tiled in Interamic Wheelhouse “Compass,” and the roomy shower with its two showerheads features wood-look tile from the American Olean Waterwood collection in “White Oak.”
Their daughters’ bedrooms are on the lower level along with their own laundry
Upstairs the mudroom/laundry room as been “huge” for this busy family and keeps the house cleaner. “And I love that we have a dog wash in the garage, which is very handy,” the owner said.
Paul Dane Construction in Waverly was the contractor.