Inspired by the natural dye cochineal, Pantone’s color of the year, “Viva Magenta,” is a deep, carmine red meant to convey a brave, fearless and strong attitude. The audacious color is described as exuberant and promotes “a joyous and optimistic celebration.”

The color practically vibrates, but there’s just enough blue in its undertones to impart a sense of calm.

“Viva Magenta is inexcusably red,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute. “And red is Mother Nature’s most important signature color. It commands attention. It signals risk. It’s powerful and empowering.”

The color choice also was inspired by technology and the merger of human trend experts and artificial intelligence, according to Pantone, and it is inextricably linked to the coronavirus pandemic. “People all over the world are over it,” Eiseman said. “We just want to go out. We want to try something new. We need new energy.”

Pantone Color Institute Vice President Laurie Pressman agreed.“Refusing to step back to the life we once considered normal, or the status quo, we are instead embracing the experience we’ve had ... to look upon this as an opportunity to write a new narrative for ourselves and establish a new vision. We’ve opened this door to a whole new way of living.”

How to use it?Viva Magenta is a surprisingly adaptable color choice. Paint an entire room for an “in-your-face” statement or pump up the volume in a predominately neutral space with a punch of magenta on accent pillows, painted furniture such as side tables and console tables, or use it for lampshades, trim on draperies, splash it on an accent wall.

