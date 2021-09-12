Timeless style & function

Classic style, timeless elegance and extreme functionality were Jennifer Ferson’s goals when she set out to create a dream kitchen for these homeowners.

Adding 10 more feet onto the existing home gave her plenty of space to work her magic, which also included a butler’s pantry, mudroom and laundry room.

There is no wasted space, said Ferson, owner of Ferson Kitchen and Bath Design in Cedar Falls. It took some time to track down sources and materials that the homeowner wanted, but the result is an impeccably designed and well-appointed kitchen.

“We didn’t rush. We took the time to research, to find the things that she wanted and to make the right choices. We planned out every detail in advance,” Ferson said.

The homeowner wanted the style of the kitchen “to fit the style of the existing house, to look like it belongs, and it does. It flows together really well. My style, well, I like elegance and some traditional, so I guess that makes it transitional,” the owner said.

First on her list was a bigger island. “The kids are getting older, and we were getting crunched at the old island. I’d sometimes have to sit on the edge of the corner. I wanted more space so we could sit down and eat as a family.”