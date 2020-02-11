The new neutrals

Pastels always have a fresh and youthful vibe, but today’s updated pastels aren’t nostalgic but forward-looking, starting with Neo Mint.

This modern mint green is particularly suited to bathrooms and even kitchens. Use it as an accent with neutrals like taupe, white or sea blue, or as a contrast to other shades of green. Combine Neo Mint with pastel or a soft dusty rose, or even lilac.

Mustard yellow has a nostalgic Mid-century feel, but it’s also playful, upbeat and versatile. Cantaloupe is a whiter shade of orange that is surprisingly cool and refreshing for summer. Millenial pink is still evolving, but pair it with nature-inspired and color-saturated purples from black currant and plum to rich aubergine and even eggplant for an elegant, earthy appeal.

