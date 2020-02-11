The new neutrals
0 comments

The new neutrals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Pastels always have a fresh and youthful vibe, but today’s updated pastels aren’t nostalgic but forward-looking, starting with Neo Mint.

Read more in Cedar Valley Home and Garden

This modern mint green is particularly suited to bathrooms and even kitchens. Use it as an accent with neutrals like taupe, white or sea blue, or as a contrast to other shades of green. Combine Neo Mint with pastel or a soft dusty rose, or even lilac.

Mustard yellow has a nostalgic Mid-century feel, but it’s also playful, upbeat and versatile. Cantaloupe is a whiter shade of orange that is surprisingly cool and refreshing for summer. Millenial pink is still evolving, but pair it with nature-inspired and color-saturated purples from black currant and plum to rich aubergine and even eggplant for an elegant, earthy appeal.

Celebrate the glorious and easy to grow iris 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+6
Pretty combos
Garden

Pretty combos

These recommended recipes from the National Garden Bureau have been tested to balance habit, vigor and form in one combination. In other words, one plant won’t completely take over or be taken over by midsummer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News