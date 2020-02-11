The 'It' color for 2020 : Classic Blue

Classic Blue is Pantones’s pick for 2020 color of the year. The color is darker than aquamarine and lighter than navy, and is described as “dependable” and “non-aggressive.”
“We are living in a time that requires trust and faith,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute. “Imbued with a deep resonance, Pantone 19-4052 Classic Blue provides an anchoring foundation. A boundless blue evocative of the vast and infinite evening sky, Pantone 19-4052 Classic Blue encourages us to look beyond the obvious to expand our thinking; challenging us to think more deeply, increase our perspective and open the flow of communication.”
“Everybody’s comfortable with blue,” added Pantone Vice President Laurie Pressman in an interview with the Associated Press. “We know it. We like it.”
Well, not everyone.
“I like blue, and classic blue is certainly an attractive color,” said Los Angeles designer Justina Blakeney. “But it’s kind of like having scrambled eggs for breakfast. I’m not excited, stimulated or inspired.”
Erica Islas, interior designer for Lamps Plus, thinks the timeless color is a return to basics.
“This shade of blue reminds me of the color of the sky at a certain late hour and the still ocean, both of which are refreshing and serene,” she said. “It tends to work extremely well in all areas of the home including kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms, kid spaces, bedrooms, offices — you can’t go wrong with it.
“The color is easy to work with in interiors and pairs well with a variety of colors, especially white, gray, taupe, yellow and greens. Designers have been using this color for decades so while we already know it’s a timeless color, it’s refreshing to see the color take the center stage. We’re going to be using it for many years to come.”
Mystic Cobalt 6008-73 is the color of the year for Sico paint brand by PPG. While it’s close to Pantone’s Classic Blue, Mystic Cobalt is deep blue with hints of purple. The hue was first used to decorate the finest Mediterranean pottery thousands of years ago.
“Representing the colour of sky and sea, Mystic Cobalt inspires us to reconnect with nature – the antidote in a modern world plagued by anxiety,” said Dominique Pépin, associate marketing director, Sico paint brand by PPG. “In an era where consumers are experiencing increasing stress, surrounding ourselves with calming and soothing hues is a must.”
To incorporate this blue into your space, Sico paint suggests using these trending combinations:
Mystic Cobalt and White Goose Down (6183-11): There’s a reason the combination of white and blue is considered classic. Pair Mystic Cobalt with crisp white accents and cotton linens.
Mystic Cobalt and Buckwheat Yellow (6113-54): Pair mustard or ochre tones with Mystic Cobalt for a natural blend that warms the heart and adds sunshine to any room. For a daring, confident look, incorporate the hues against a backdrop featuring unique crown moulding.
And for the first time, Pantone has teamed up with partners Tealeaves, Firmenich and Audio UX, among others, to offer a multi-sensory experience. Now, consumers can taste, hear and smell the Color of the Year courtesy of bespoke tea, perfume and sounds that “harmonize the color, aroma, and taste of Pantone 19-4052 Classic Blue.”
