The 'It' color for 2020 : Classic Blue

Classic Blue is Pantones’s pick for 2020 color of the year. The color is darker than aquamarine and lighter than navy, and is described as “dependable” and “non-aggressive.”

“We are living in a time that requires trust and faith,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute. “Imbued with a deep resonance, Pantone 19-4052 Classic Blue provides an anchoring foundation. A boundless blue evocative of the vast and infinite evening sky, Pantone 19-4052 Classic Blue encourages us to look beyond the obvious to expand our thinking; challenging us to think more deeply, increase our perspective and open the flow of communication.”

“Everybody’s comfortable with blue,” added Pantone Vice President Laurie Pressman in an interview with the Associated Press. “We know it. We like it.”

Well, not everyone.

“I like blue, and classic blue is certainly an attractive color,” said Los Angeles designer Justina Blakeney. “But it’s kind of like having scrambled eggs for breakfast. I’m not excited, stimulated or inspired.”

Erica Islas, interior designer for Lamps Plus, thinks the timeless color is a return to basics.