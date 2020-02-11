Super-useful DIY floor cloths make fun office accessories

Floor cloths are extremely popular right now, but can be quite pricey. However, you can get the same look for a fraction of the cost and a little bit of time.

I had never completed a floor cloth before and had SO MUCH fun doing it. So much so that I've decided to offer this as a workshop at Fig & Frolic. Watch for this class to be offered in March 2020! www.figandfrolic.com/workshops

1. Measure the space in your home that would like to use a floor cloth.

2. Run to nearest hardware store to purchase a piece of remnant linoleum flooring that is large enough to cover the space in your home. (The two pieces I used for this project cost about $10). It's ok to get a piece bigger than your desired size because the linoleum is extremely easy to cut.

4. When you get the remnant home, flip it over so you are working on the back side. Using a tape measure/ruler, measure out the size of the rug you desire. Using a metal straight edge and razor blade, cut the remnant to desired size. You could even use a good pair of scissors, but the razor blade will get you a more precise edge.