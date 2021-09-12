Sophisticated style for entertaining

After 21 years navigating dinners and entertaining guests from a cramped galley kitchen, she craved elbow room.
A sophisticated, spacious kitchen with all the amenities – and plenty of style to boot – was the primary reason for building an addition for a project which included a mudroom, a gorgeous master bath, as well as another half bath and full bath, closet, laundry room and exterior upgrades to the home’s façade.
While all that was happening above, the homeowners lived in their basement. The COVID pandemic often made getting materials a challenge. “That was the toughest part, but it was worth it. We love how it turned out,” said the homeowner, who acted as her own client.
“I knew what I wanted. I’ve done this before, and my go-to design style is warm, clean and polished with plenty of usable space. I like warm and inviting rooms that are casual but polished. We use our entire home, and I love how comfortable and functional it is now.”
She worked with design consultant Jacqueline Oleson from Forever Cabinets and Kevin Kilpatrick Construction. “Everything is custom, and it was so nice having Jacqueline to work with me. She double-checked everything and it turned out beautifully.”
Crisp white custom cabinetry corrals cooking gear behind doors and in tidy drawers, which the homeowner loves. “It’s easier to keep things organized and access drawers – a drawer for plates and dishes, pots and pans in drawers, customized elements like a spice cabinet,” she said.
A wide island offers barstool seating for five guests to gather and chat or enjoy a casual meal. A produce sink is a practical touch to extend prep space. The base is finished in a lustrous shade of gray with a faint green undercast, repeated on cabinetry housing an elegant bar situated between kitchen and living room.
A marble-look solid Cambrian quartz slab forms the backsplash for the range and hood on one wall, which also tops counters. A second wall houses double ovens, and the third wall features a double apron sink, and these walls have a glimmering mosaic backsplash. The same Cambrian quartz is used on the bar counter and backsplash.
Shaw Castlewood Oak Baroque engineered wood floors flow throughout the home.
In the master bath, mosaic tile makes a stylish statement above the vanity. The custom vanity and cabinetry afford abundant storage – once again with many drawers – and are finished in light gray. The tailor-made closet provides clothing storage as well as a custom island for jewelry and shoes.
The mudroom with its custom cabinetry and seating feels like pure luxury for the homeowners. “We have two dogs coming in and out, so it is such a practical space that gets a lot of use. I like having a place to drop things where it stays clean and organized. The decorative porcelain tiles have a Boho-style and a casual air — and it hides doggy footprints.”