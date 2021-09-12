Sophisticated style for entertaining

After 21 years navigating dinners and entertaining guests from a cramped galley kitchen, she craved elbow room.

A sophisticated, spacious kitchen with all the amenities – and plenty of style to boot – was the primary reason for building an addition for a project which included a mudroom, a gorgeous master bath, as well as another half bath and full bath, closet, laundry room and exterior upgrades to the home’s façade.

While all that was happening above, the homeowners lived in their basement. The COVID pandemic often made getting materials a challenge. “That was the toughest part, but it was worth it. We love how it turned out,” said the homeowner, who acted as her own client.

“I knew what I wanted. I’ve done this before, and my go-to design style is warm, clean and polished with plenty of usable space. I like warm and inviting rooms that are casual but polished. We use our entire home, and I love how comfortable and functional it is now.”

She worked with design consultant Jacqueline Oleson from Forever Cabinets and Kevin Kilpatrick Construction. “Everything is custom, and it was so nice having Jacqueline to work with me. She double-checked everything and it turned out beautifully.”