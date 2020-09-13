Small house, big style

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After downsizing from the family farmstead into a smaller house, Natalie Meester was intent on transforming the traditional-style home into a bright, airy bungalow. That meant flipping the first floor of the house on its ear to maximize every square scintilla of space.

Multiple walls and doors were removed. A front bedroom became space for the new living room and fireplace, and the old living room was reworked into the new kitchen, while the old galley kitchen was just enough room for the new laundry center.

All of these changes improved the overall flow and function, while widening the front door entry added presence. Sliding doors, a new composite deck, new garage, siding, gutters and exterior lighting brought the exterior into focus.

Fitting it all into a small footprint was a puzzle Meester was determined to solve. There were plenty of challenges, but she succeeded in creating a home that is welcoming, charming and comfortable.

“I was a girl on a mission,” Meester said, laughing. “I like coming home to a beautiful home that’s clean and bright and doesn’t require too much of my attention at the end of a busy, tiring day.” She owns Little Prairie Girl in Grundy Center.