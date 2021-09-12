Respecting mid-century architecture

Building a 400-square-foot addition onto a mid-century modern structure and making it appear seamlessly connected to the original home is harder than it sounds.
But Koch Construction made it look easy.
The challenge, said Ken Langston, was the home’s butterfly roof. Sometimes known as a V roof or inverted gable roof, it is defined by two roofs sloping down from opposite sides to create a valley near the middle of the roof. The design can create a few headaches, particularly leaks.
With thoughtful consideration and planning, Langston was able to channel water off the new roof and create a pitch that follows and ties into the existing roof. Inside the master suite addition, a vaulted ceiling creates volume and drama. “The vault in the bathroom was a bonus, but worth it to make the change.”
“We wanted the addition to feel authentic to the rest of the house,” said the homeowner. Previous owners had worked with Koch Construction to repair the original roof and remodel the home, including the exterior, kitchen and bathrooms. That remodel was showcased in the 2017 Gallery of Homes magazine.
“We were totally surprised and pleased to have the opportunity to come back and work on this house again. They needed extra space, and we were able to give them that,” said designer and project manager Carrie Buschmann.
Shiplap was on the owner’s wish list for their new bedroom and en suite. “We wanted a high-end, custom look that respected the style of the house, so I was hesitant about how it would look and how the room would feel,” the owner said. “I didn’t want a farmhouse look.”
Painters’ grade wood was used to create a shiplap accent wall behind the bed. It was painted black which gives it a modern, polished appearance as a backdrop for the white, high headboard. Pops of soft pink accent the white and black color scheme. A barn door with modern, substantial hardware conceals a closet, a reference to the barn door in the laundry area.
The bathroom is a luxurious retreat, “which really is a haven, an escape,” said the homeowner.
Heated floors add comfort for bare feet on chilly mornings. Those floors are tiled in darkly dramatic 4 by 6 Crossville Astral Plane tiles in “Draco,” while the shower floor and back of the niche are Stonepeak Highland herringbone mosaic in “Dark Greige.”
An MTI mermaid tub is set on an angle filling one corner, and “positioned correctly to the window,” Buschmann said, with exposed matte black fixtures from Delta. The white quarter-sawn oak vanity in a soft neutral stain is topped in “Ella,” a Cambria quartz.
“I love it because it has the look of marble without the maintenance. The bedroom is my favorite place in the house. It’s a customized retreat that we did for ourselves. It’s made the house feel more comfortable and given us more living space,” the homeowner said.