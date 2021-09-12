Respecting mid-century architecture

Shiplap was on the owner’s wish list for their new bedroom and en suite. “We wanted a high-end, custom look that respected the style of the house, so I was hesitant about how it would look and how the room would feel,” the owner said. “I didn’t want a farmhouse look.”

Painters’ grade wood was used to create a shiplap accent wall behind the bed. It was painted black which gives it a modern, polished appearance as a backdrop for the white, high headboard. Pops of soft pink accent the white and black color scheme. A barn door with modern, substantial hardware conceals a closet, a reference to the barn door in the laundry area.

The bathroom is a luxurious retreat, “which really is a haven, an escape,” said the homeowner.

Heated floors add comfort for bare feet on chilly mornings. Those floors are tiled in darkly dramatic 4 by 6 Crossville Astral Plane tiles in “Draco,” while the shower floor and back of the niche are Stonepeak Highland herringbone mosaic in “Dark Greige.”

An MTI mermaid tub is set on an angle filling one corner, and “positioned correctly to the window,” Buschmann said, with exposed matte black fixtures from Delta. The white quarter-sawn oak vanity in a soft neutral stain is topped in “Ella,” a Cambria quartz.

“I love it because it has the look of marble without the maintenance. The bedroom is my favorite place in the house. It’s a customized retreat that we did for ourselves. It’s made the house feel more comfortable and given us more living space,” the homeowner said.

