Rebirth of a family home
Rebirth of a family home

Patience is a virtue, especially when remodeling a home during a pandemic.

A home renovation slowdown because of COVID-19 was predicted by experts for 2021. Those expectations have been revised upward as homeowners have been willing to improve, expand and refresh their living spaces. Contractors are in high demand for building additions, renovating kitchens, total home remodels and constructing new homes.

But the supply chain still has plenty of kinks. Such factors as unexpected demand, getting pandemic-shuttered industries up and running again, raw materials shortages, price increases, shipping, transportation and labor shortages are having an impact on building projects. Everything from flooring, and fixtures to hardware, windows, appliances and even switch-plate covers have been delayed.

Undaunted, the homeowners decided the time was right to downsize and remodel his parent’s home. “This is where he grew up. His father built this home, and he and his brother just couldn’t bear to let it go. It has stood empty for two years, and as we looked around for a new place, we thought, why not? We went for it,” she said.

Built in the 1960s, the home has been virtually untouched through the years. The owners opted to completely gut the home and reconfigure the footprint, working with Kendil Danielsen construction, kitchen and bath designer Alyse Hayes of Benton Building Center and Carlene Danielsen, owner of Basket of Daisies.

“We couldn’t be happier with Kendil Danielsen. He has an eye for perfection and details which we have really appreciated,” the homeowner said.

Work began in February, and the first order of business was moving an existing staircase to the basement from the kitchen to the opposite corner of the house. That gave the kitchen more real estate. “Really, the only part of the house that has remained is the main bedroom. It’s in the same place,” the owner said, laughing.

“The sticks are still here for the structure, but the interior has been drastically changed,” Hayes said.

The owner’s color scheme has changed from country-inspired reds to modern black and white “with wood tones and organic textures to warm up the spaces,” Carlene Danielsen said. “She had a dozen Pinterest pages of ideas, but wanted cleaner lines and simple furnishings. She got rid of most of her things because she wanted new things to love and enjoy that fit this home. She doesn’t want the style to be labeled.”

Although flooring and cabinet hardware have yet to arrive, white StarMark cabinetry with inset doors has been installed in the kitchen and dining area. Sticky Notes are being used as tabs on the cabinets until the matte black handles and knobs arrive.

“Delay is the story of our times,” said Hayes. Danielsen agreed. “And it’s everything – flooring, furniture. It pushes everything back.”

The island, also from StarMark, is in “Blueberry” for contrast against the white cabinets. Island and counter tops are dressed in Cambria “Portrush” quartz.

In the living area, the pale brick fireplace has a new floating stone hearth. The guest bath has a free-standing vanity topped with Silestone “Coarse Carrara” quartz. In the en suite bathroom, an elegant rectangular freestanding tub holds court, along with a walk-in shower and a Bertch vanity dressed in granite.

“Ultimately, we want our home to be peaceful and restful, and a home we can use to entertain and welcome people, and our grandchildren can run in the backyard. I like having friends over for tea, and I can’t wait to invite family and friends.”

Benton Building Center

2811 Center St

Cedar Falls 50613

266-2096

Benton Design Group: 277-9409

https://www.bentonbuildingcenter.com/

Benton Building Center has been providing the Cedar Valley area with quality building materials and services since 1998. Locally owned and operated, Benton Building Center has over 100 years of combined experience in the building and remodeling industry.

Over the years, Benton Building Center has taken the opportunity to expand their services in many areas. In 2000, a kitchen and bath design center was added to create a “one-stop shop” with a variety of building products under one roof.

Basket of Daisies

116 Main Street, Cedar Falls 50613

(319) 277-3286

Basket of Daisies is an upscale home goods store focusing on unique home décor and furnishings, interior design and custom floral designs. Owner is Carlene Danielsen, and the store offers lighting, custom furniture, window treatments, rugs, art and accessories. The staff can customize a plan that fits your style and assist with selections from paint colors to accessories.

