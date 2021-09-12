Rebirth of a family home

“We couldn’t be happier with Kendil Danielsen. He has an eye for perfection and details which we have really appreciated,” the homeowner said.

Work began in February, and the first order of business was moving an existing staircase to the basement from the kitchen to the opposite corner of the house. That gave the kitchen more real estate. “Really, the only part of the house that has remained is the main bedroom. It’s in the same place,” the owner said, laughing.

“The sticks are still here for the structure, but the interior has been drastically changed,” Hayes said.

The owner’s color scheme has changed from country-inspired reds to modern black and white “with wood tones and organic textures to warm up the spaces,” Carlene Danielsen said. “She had a dozen Pinterest pages of ideas, but wanted cleaner lines and simple furnishings. She got rid of most of her things because she wanted new things to love and enjoy that fit this home. She doesn’t want the style to be labeled.”

Although flooring and cabinet hardware have yet to arrive, white StarMark cabinetry with inset doors has been installed in the kitchen and dining area. Sticky Notes are being used as tabs on the cabinets until the matte black handles and knobs arrive.