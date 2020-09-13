Real style, real living

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Contemporary and beautiful, the house is an intermingling of such influences as modern farmhouse, Craftsman and mid-century modern, but at its heart, it is a family-oriented home.

Bill Kugler of Kugler Construction understood want the owners wanted and was able to realize their eclectic vision – a real style for real living.

“The homeowners came to us with a lot of different ideas. They leaned on us to pull it all together,” he said. “The family wanted space so everybody can spread out, and they wanted to incorporate the outdoors into the design of the house. It has a lot of character, and it flows so well from room to room.”

The exterior design with cultured veneer stone columns and deep gray James Hardy siding offer clues to the home’s interior. The welcoming foyer features cabinetry for displaying art pieces and family mementos. The organic statement-making chandelier hangs from a dark-stained shiplap inset.