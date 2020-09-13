 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Real style, real living
0 comments
KUGLER CONSTRUCTION

Real style, real living

{{featured_button_text}}

Contemporary and beautiful, the house is an intermingling of such influences as modern farmhouse, Craftsman and mid-century modern, but at its heart, it is a family-oriented home.

Bill Kugler of Kugler Construction understood want the owners wanted and was able to realize their eclectic vision – a real style for real living.

“The homeowners came to us with a lot of different ideas. They leaned on us to pull it all together,” he said. “The family wanted space so everybody can spread out, and they wanted to incorporate the outdoors into the design of the house. It has a lot of character, and it flows so well from room to room.”

The exterior design with cultured veneer stone columns and deep gray James Hardy siding offer clues to the home’s interior. The welcoming foyer features cabinetry for displaying art pieces and family mementos. The organic statement-making chandelier hangs from a dark-stained shiplap inset. 

High ceilings, a mélange of painted white cabinetry, dark stained wood and the interplay of a soothing neutral color palette with textures are among defining features of an open-concept floor plan. The great room features a coffered ceiling, but the split-face marble fireplace is a natural focal point. It has the added dimension of being flanked by gentle arches showcasing iron balusters of the uniquely located stairs leading to the lower level, as well as framing tall windows. 

“It’s a visual separation within that whole façade, and in light of the design, it brings in more natural light and a view of the outdoors. It doesn’t feel out of place,” Kugler said.

In the kitchen, custom maple cabinetry is painted in Sherwin Williams’ “Snowbound” and topped in white, faintly-veined marble-look quartz. The maple island is custom-stained in a rich, deep gray wood tone for contrast, accentuating the luxury vinyl flooring that flows through the spaces. It’s an attractive, durable, low-maintenance choice for a busy family with pets.

The home’s indoor-outdoor nature is perfectly captured in the elegant screened porch located off the main bedroom suite. A fireplace creates coziness, but on colder days, the owners can lounge and linger outdoors by flipping on ceiling heaters tucked into the dark-stained shiplap ceiling. The main bathroom is another calming space with a soaker tub and separate shower.

Downstairs, the family room features split-face marble columns and a fireplace.

“We were blessed to have customers who knew what they wanted, a canvas which was their house. We were able to paint on that canvas and take their want, wishes and dreams and put them all into one package,” Kugler added.

Kugler Construction

Waterloo / Cedar Falls 

(319) 233-0011

billjr@KuglerConstruction.com

KuglerConstruction.com

Kugler Construction was founded in 2003 as a family-owned business. Our goal is to provide high-quality custom-built homes and remodeling services at an affordable price. We believe that we are not just building and remodeling homes, but that we are also building relationships with our customers and their families that will last for years to come. Our family at Kugler Construction is fully committed to providing your family with a quality-built home. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Dream kitchens
Home

Dream kitchens

When a couple bought this home sight-unseen over the Internet in preparation of moving from Florida to Iowa, they called Magee Construction and tasked them with the job of remodeling the traditional kitchen and adjacent dining and living space with Danish modern beauty.

+9
Contemporary classic farmhouse
Home

Contemporary classic farmhouse

Home is all about family for these young homeowners.

It’s also a happy mix of texture, a predominately white color palette paired with warm neutrals and classic farmhouse sentiment in surroundings designed by Forever Cabinets by Kendrick.

+11
Redefining cool
Home

Redefining cool

Refreshing. Cool. Fun. Those three words often come up in conversations with homeowners describing why they took the plunge with Splash Pool & Spa to build in-ground swimming pools in their backyards.

+8
Focus on windows
Home

Focus on windows

Whether windows are part of a new home or remodeling project or the replacing of existing windows, what customers want are windows “that really work," says City Builders in Cedar Falls.

+6
All decked out
Home

All decked out

More of us are moving outdoors to relax and entertain. But we still want a roof over our heads. Deckworks Cedar Valley shows off two new decks that are covered.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News