Real style, real living

Contemporary and beautiful, the house is an intermingling of such influences as modern farmhouse, Craftsman and mid-century modern, but at its heart, it is a family-oriented home.
Bill Kugler of Kugler Construction understood want the owners wanted and was able to realize their eclectic vision – a real style for real living.
“The homeowners came to us with a lot of different ideas. They leaned on us to pull it all together,” he said. “The family wanted space so everybody can spread out, and they wanted to incorporate the outdoors into the design of the house. It has a lot of character, and it flows so well from room to room.”
The exterior design with cultured veneer stone columns and deep gray James Hardy siding offer clues to the home’s interior. The welcoming foyer features cabinetry for displaying art pieces and family mementos. The organic statement-making chandelier hangs from a dark-stained shiplap inset.
High ceilings, a mélange of painted white cabinetry, dark stained wood and the interplay of a soothing neutral color palette with textures are among defining features of an open-concept floor plan. The great room features a coffered ceiling, but the split-face marble fireplace is a natural focal point. It has the added dimension of being flanked by gentle arches showcasing iron balusters of the uniquely located stairs leading to the lower level, as well as framing tall windows.
“It’s a visual separation within that whole façade, and in light of the design, it brings in more natural light and a view of the outdoors. It doesn’t feel out of place,” Kugler said.
In the kitchen, custom maple cabinetry is painted in Sherwin Williams’ “Snowbound” and topped in white, faintly-veined marble-look quartz. The maple island is custom-stained in a rich, deep gray wood tone for contrast, accentuating the luxury vinyl flooring that flows through the spaces. It’s an attractive, durable, low-maintenance choice for a busy family with pets.
The home’s indoor-outdoor nature is perfectly captured in the elegant screened porch located off the main bedroom suite. A fireplace creates coziness, but on colder days, the owners can lounge and linger outdoors by flipping on ceiling heaters tucked into the dark-stained shiplap ceiling. The main bathroom is another calming space with a soaker tub and separate shower.
Downstairs, the family room features split-face marble columns and a fireplace.
“We were blessed to have customers who knew what they wanted, a canvas which was their house. We were able to paint on that canvas and take their want, wishes and dreams and put them all into one package,” Kugler added.
