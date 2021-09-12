Post-and-frame perfection

When it was time to build, these owners were certain about three things: They wanted an open floor plan, a minimalist interior, and at the top of the list, a post frame home.

They enlisted Gingrich Post & Frame of New Hartford in their plans. While the owner acted as general contractor, Gingrich delivered on their promise for a beautiful, custom, cost-effective and energy-efficient home that will stand the test of time.

“Post frame construction is different than traditional construction. We’re able to create big, open spaces that so many people like, and it’s much quicker to build that a traditional home,” said Megan Gingrich.

Traditional, stick-frame homes are often built on top of a basement foundation to spread out the weight. A post frame home doesn’t require a basement and stands strong on the support of the posts alone, according to Gingrich, and allows for flexibility in placing interior walls.

Gingrich homes are built with high-quality lumber and 26-gauge steel.

This exterior features stacked stone surrounding posts that heighten the residential appearance. The dark gray metal siding is accentuated by the warm, honey-colored front door with sidelights and exposed framing.