Optimistic First Light

Benjamin Moore’s First Light 2102-70 is a soft, rosy hue blooming with possibilities.

“We selected First Light 2102-70 as our Color of the Year 2020 to represent a new dawn of idealism, design and living,” said Andrea Magno, Benjamin Moore director of color marketing and development. “First Light 2102-70 reflects a new definition of the home – a shift in mindset from the material to satisfying the core needs in life: community, comfort, security, self-expression, authenticity and ultimately, optimism.”

This modern definition of dwelling replaces long-standing post-war ideals, shining light on a new era of design rooted in fluidity for the multigenerational, multifunctional and different states of mind now found under one roof, according to the paint experts.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Other Benjamin Moore hues chosen in the company’s color trends 2020 palette includes White Heron OC-57; Crystalline AF-485; Windmill Wings 2067-60; Buxton Blue HC-149; Golden Straw 2152-50; Thunder AF-685; Cushing Green HC-125; Oxford Gray 2128-40 and Blue Danube 2062-30.