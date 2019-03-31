There’s a twist on traditional home decor, and interior designers call it “New Traditional.”
Kathy Flack, ASID, a registered interior designer, describes it as “traditional, but buffed up with contemporary touches.” The new style proved perfect for a retired couple’s new digs in a retirement community.
“The homeowners wanted to build in some personality into their retirement home. I wanted to make sure all their needs and wants were met, and the home fit with what they wanted for their new lifestyle,” she says.
Huff Construction built the home.
Flack consulted with the couple through each phase of the process, beginning with the blueprint and floor plans until completion, which included specifying exterior siding, shingle colors and stone wainscoting, interior paint finishes, flooring and tile, kitchen and bath cabinetry styles and finishes, kitchen island placement, lighting plans, materials, fabrics and furnishings.
The homeowners love the long vertical window Flack added to the stairway to the lower level, taking advantage of a beautiful pond view. The combination of window and Flack’s expansive stair railing design brings in more natural light on both levels of the home. A motorized Powerview roller shade can be controlled remotely for privacy.
Graceful columns were placed near the front door to create the welcoming effect of a foyer.
Creating the “new traditional” look also included crown molding details throughout the first floor and contrasting dark wood floors with taupe walls and white painted trim, rather than traditional wood-stained trim. Engineered wood flooring is “Caballero” from First Floor’s Monterey Collection
“The owners wanted their home to be light. I knew taupe would pop against the white and still look color-saturated without being dark,” Flack explains.
Flack chose taupe with a faint greenish cast to complement the couple’s original celery-taupe and gold tweed sofas in the sitting area. The couple’s favorite recliners were reupholstered in high-performance taupe chenille velvet.
Mixing aesthetics and textures enliven the home’s look, while the soft, long-fiber 100-percent wool area rug underfoot is a layer of absolute comfort. “It’s called ‘Vesuvius’ and adds contemporary polish, as well as being a great contrast to smoother textures in the space,” said Flack. A quartet of ottomans are centered on the rug to serve as a coffee table.
The homeowners also chose white plantation shutters for the first floor rather than traditional window treatments.
Fitting perfectly into the allocated dining space, Flack’s custom-designed pedestal table is both handsome and practical. The 60-inch round top on a stationary base is perfect for weeknight suppers and playing cards. For big family gatherings, table leaves pull out to 110 inches and the table will comfortably seat 10 to 12 guests. Swivel arm chairs were custom-stained to match the table, upholstered in metallic faux leather for seats and white textured fabric on chair backs.
In the kitchen, pendant drum lighting fixtures hang above the island. The drums are closed at top and bottom for a more diffused lighting effect. The island is topped with “Witch Hazel” Corian bordered with “Bisque.” Glossy caramel tiles from Collections by Aggranite for the backsplash complement Marquis mocha-stained birch cabinets.
The master bedroom is a quiet retreat for the couple. Two tall custom dressers were placed side by side for plenty of storage, with matching mirrors and lighting for a gallery effect, Flack says.
