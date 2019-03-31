A new addition on a country home is providing harmony for three generations of family members.
Multigenerational households are becoming increasingly commonplace. The Pew Research Center reported in 2016 that 64 million Americans live in multigenerational homes. In 2011, the U.S. Census reported that 4.3 out of 76 million households were composed of at least three generations.
Retired Iowa farmers typically are encouraged to sell their farms and move into town. This family chose a different route: Building an addition meant “Oma” and “Opa” could safely age in place and remain in the home they love; and their daughter, her husband and their children would have the living space, accessibility and modifications required to care for their special-needs daughter.
Magee Construction built the addition, seamlessly integrating the new structure with the home. The entire project was about 1 ½ years in planning with Project Manager Deb Waterman. The first phase of the project included a sunroom, master bedroom suite and a vertical lift to the new lower level. Phase 2 was remodeling two bedrooms and a bathroom.
“This was a unique project that required detailed planning for everyone’s needs,” says Waterman, an expert in universal design.
The new sunroom doubles as a bright and cheerful living room for the retirees, who enjoy views just outside the tall windows of a waterfall, stream and pond in summer and snowy scenes in winter. Tile floors are heated, and French doors can be closed and locked for privacy.
A fallen ash tree that held sentimental value for the family was used to make wall panels – one conceals a secret entrance to the couple’s bedroom. Leftover wood forms a sunburst appliqué that joins together trim work above the sunroom windows. A honed raw-edge plank from the tree is fastened to the wall joining the new with the old to measure grandkids’ growth spurts.
The couple’s suite has a zero-clearance shower, plenty of grab bars for safety and an etched scene on the window for privacy.
Whimsical touches like a peephole on the stairs where kids can say goodnight reflect the family’s love for children’s books. A pretty sky-filled landscape was painted on walls inside a vertical lift, and as the lift lowers to the lower level, the scene falls way into painted layers of soil and limestone. The door opens into a happy, toy-filled space with a swing secured to heavy overhead beams for their daughter.
Building in accessibility and planning a future level of independence for their special-needs child was of paramount importance, says her mother. There were a range of issues to be dealt with, including securing a funding stream for the lift, and installing open-cell insulation to reduce sound to make her daughter more comfortable.
What is unseen, Waterman points out, is the structural work necessary that went into making the addition safe and accessible from extra-wide hallways and slow-close pocket doors to the wall-mounted special-needs changing table and bidet in the large bathroom which is “essentially a wet room,” mom explains.
“The layout and installation was painstaking, but worth the effort. We wanted it to be a beautiful, functional space.”
Corian covers the floors, walls and wide and deep zero-clearance shower in an organic blue that resembles breaking waves. Temperature controls are separate from water controls in the shower, and lighting can be changed to create a peaceful ambiance at night. Space was measured down to the inch for the correct amount of room needed between the changing table and cabinets. The cabinet doors lift up for easy access.
The owners credit Waterman and Magee’s lead carpenter Jerry Pittman, with keeping the project on track and getting things right.
“A lot of this may seem like tiny details, like getting the right controls in the shower, but they will allow our daughter a sense of independence on a daily basis,” mom adds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.