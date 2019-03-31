Handsome. Modern. Masculine.
These are all words that easily describe the vibe found in the remodeled master bathroom and lower-level living room and luxurious bath designed by interior designer Jennifer Ferson of Ferson Kitchen and Bath Design.
“The homeowner prefers a sleek, modern style, and he’s interested in details and artistic appeal. It was a careful design process that was six or seven months in the planning. I did custom finishes throughout each space, and I wanted to make sure everything flows and fits together,” Ferson says.
In the deep charcoal gray master bathroom, a textured foil in “Caviar” on Dura Supreme frameless cabinetry creates visual interest. Cabinets have such customized features as storage for parking small bathroom appliances, among other conveniences. Under-cabinet light creates the illusion that dual vanities are floating. Deeply veined in swirls of black and shades of gray on a cream field, the Cambria “Bellingham” quartz countertops introduce an earthy element. Underfoot, tiles are laid in a diagonal offset pattern. Mosaic tile dresses the large shower.
Ferson borrowed space from the master bath to carve out an elegant powder room. Dura Supreme cabinets are finished in a high-gloss foil for impact, and the glazed Marazzi tile adds drama. A banjo top-shaped counter is dressed in Cambria “Canterbury” quartz in rich, speckled brown tones that perfectly pairs with the custom copper bowl sink and Kohler black faucet.
“Ardumus” Florida tile is laid in a striking herringbone pattern in the lower-level living room. The wall TV has a custom-designed stainless steel surround, and the cabinetry beneath it features a stainless steel toe-kick. The American Olean refined metals bar backsplash complements high-gloss foil doors in “Wired Mercury” fronting Dura Supreme cabinets. “Titanium” granite tops counters. The bath features “sea salt” textured foil-finished cabinets, Back Bay tile walls with glass tile and stone accents, and a wall-mounted Kohler toilet.
On another project, Ferson designed a family-friendly kitchen, mudroom and guest and master baths for busy homeowners and their active children. The mudroom features a locker system and drop zone to corral clothing, sports gear and school books. A few steps away, a guest bath features Mission-style custom cherry cabinets with a charcoal glaze and furniture base. The master bath features the same Dura Supreme custom cabinetry and a large shower.
A mix of high and low soffits above charcoal-glazed cherry cabinets adds interest in the kitchen. Clear glass and lighting in top cabinets allows the homeowner to display her grandmother’s china. Countertops are “Ganache” granite – charcoal flecks with white and gray veins. The row of bar stools at the island get a lift from metal footrests embedded in the island.
“It’s a practical touch that saves wear and tear on the barstools and allows people who are sitting in the stools to feel less like they’re perching,” says Ferson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.