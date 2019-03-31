These homeowners’ eight-year-old daughter coined the phrase that best describes their newly remodeled home’s charming, fresh style: “Mindful Farmhouse.”
“It’s such a perfect way to describe what we wanted to achieve when we started on this project. We walked in and envisioned a home that is classic on the outside, but inside easily transitions to a farmhouse style that isn’t trendy, but one that will stand the test of time,” she says.
The husband-and-wife team owns a remodeling business. So naturally, they knew what they were getting into when they chose to gut the 1990s-era house.
“We wanted the remodel to fit within the footprint of the existing home,” he says.
That’s where “mindfulness” entered the picture, the homeowners agree. In addition to carefully thinking through each aspect of the project from mapping out the rooms to choosing furniture, each space was evaluated for its function, efficiency, cost effectiveness and everyday livability, he explains.
“Open-floor concepts are so popular, but I liked having a little separation between living spaces in this house. We have four kids, and we wanted to have many gathering places. As the kids get older, they want their own zones to hang out,” she says.
In the living room, the fireplace was refaced with brick and a knotty alder mantel added for warmth. Shiplap siding, a modern farmhouse classic, is the background for beefy shelves and storage on either side of the fireplace.
European white oak floors flow throughout the main level.
Forever Cabinets worked closely with the homeowners to build and install custom cabinetry throughout the house. In the kitchen, in particular, cabinetmakers designed each cabinet with a specific storage function which keeps the counters clutter-free. An old Chicago-style brick with rough grout lines brings vintage appeal to the kitchen, an effective contrast to quartz countertops.
A handy locker system in the mudroom offers additional storage for the family’s coats, boots, school bags and sports equipment. “We also put in a long bench where we all six can set down at one time and put on our shoes.”
The busy laundry room is nearby with two sets of washers and dryers – “mindful that we have four kids who all play sports and generate a lot of laundry,” she notes.
The master bath features a large walk-in shower and a vanity with three mirrors and a garage for hair dryers and curling irons. “Again it was mindful of knowing I need more space for my things, and I tend to spill over, so this gives my husband and I both enough room to get ready for the day.”
On the lower level, the granite-topped bar features a Kegerator, ice maker and dishwasher. Hexagonal floor tiles – echoed in the shape of the door pulls – is both a fun vintage touch and a subtle way to pull together the modern farmhouse style.
