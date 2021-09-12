Mid-century modernization

Narrow, tall windows are framed in black and left free of window treatments. New railings and balusters were installed on the staircase.

In the dining area, a sliding glass door was installed to bring in additional light. “There’s no natural light in the kitchen, so that change immediately brought in more light,” the homeowner said. “It’s feels more spacious and comfortable, and a place where we can sit down and eat and it still looks nice.”

Lewis changed the kitchen’s footprint, and “the key was using the space the right way.” A bathroom and full closet was reallocated to create a walk-in pantry and ½ bath. “The pantry is a stunner, a little bit grand and provides a lot of additional storage and keeps the kitchen from looking cluttered,” the designer noted. JD Furniture built the custom pantry.

An island adds more function and storage in the kitchen, as well as the perfect spot for meals with their 3- and 5-year-old children. It perfectly coordinates with “Pendleton” Showplace cabinetry, “Statuario” Massa Quartz countertops and Legno Wheaton Limestone backsplash that is a classic geometric pattern in soft neutrals. Black hardware and black geometric kitchen pendants are stylish choices.