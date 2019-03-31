An extensive and meticulous renovation has revived the spirit of this classic mid-century home.
Built in 1957, the home’s original owners were aiming for a California ranch, says the couple who have owned the house for 40 years. Their architect Gary Johnson of SMSQ Architects describes it as a “rambler,” essentially an overgrown ranch-style house. He worked closely with the couple to create a sensible, sensitive plan to update and refresh the home.
Chad Roegner of Roegner Builders Inc., was the contractor who pulled all the threads together into a single tapestry that showcases the home’s architectural elements, the organic nature of materials and the attention paid to every detail.
On the exterior, the low-slung portico that shields guests from the elements also blocked natural light. Slats and cutouts to the portico roof lifted the air of gloominess in the foyer and dining room. New larger windows were installed in the foyer and dining room to welcome in the sunshine.
A massive roof beam runs from the home’s portico through the dining room and living room. In these rooms, existing red oak floors were refinished and tongue-in-groove hemlock wood plank ceilings installed.
“We used all natural, authentic materials on this project. If you want something to look like wood, use wood. If you want something to look like stone, use stone. Using the same stone and wood species pulls everything together,” Roegner says.
“Every piece of this project — wood, stone or metal — was custom built or custom fabricated.”
Textiles, rugs and art collected on the couple’s travels are displayed throughout the home. The architect designed a curvaceous book shelf for a living room wall specifically to display favorite collected pieces.
“The collection makes more of an impact and doesn’t feel like clutter,” says the homeowner.
The kitchen and family room underwent a significant remodeling, Roegner explains, including removing a wall and reconfiguring the kitchen for better flow, incorporating a seldom-used sunroom into the family room for additional square footage, building concealed storage cabinets in place of a basement entrance, replacing sliding glass doors in the kitchen and adding a bay window at the kitchen sink.
“They wanted a modern kitchen, and we worked hard to make it functional,” Johnson says, which included striking the right balance between a new kitchen and the home’s mid-century architecture.
Focal point in the kitchen is the two-tiered island, a custom-designed and built base topped with granite and as the second tier, a curved length of butcher block. “I wanted a contrast between the two, and we went back and forth on the shape of the butcher block, deciding on a curve that would guide you through the space,” Johnson says.
Homeowners were particular about the height and function of each custom maple cabinet in the kitchen. “I knew which drawer I wanted the chocolate chips in for my baking,” she says. “Little details like that matter to me.”
Lighting was an important consideration, including a soffit light cove for ambient effect. New flooring is hickory. Soapstone fireplace liners that resists creosote build-up were installed in two-sided fireplaces in both the family room/kitchen and living/dining spaces. The family room has a new Western red cedar tongue-in-groove ceiling.
At the architect’s behest, the spiral staircase leading down to the indoor swimming pool was removed. “I felt it wasn’t safe, so we reworked the descent into the pool area with easier access and a more generous staircase,” Johnson says.
The Roegner-built staircase is now a substantial — and safe — mix of metal and wood railings and risers. A kitchenette was added to the pool area for entertaining.
Throughout the home, walls are Sherwin-Williams “Worldly Gray,” and Benjamin Moore’s “Cottage Red” is a pop of color in the midst of natural wood tones.
The homeowners have a renewed love and appreciation for their mid-century rambler. “There have been some big changes, and we’re very happy with it,” he says. His wife agrees. “The home is now restful and calm, which I love.”
