Stepping inside this weekend river retreat, guests feel transported to a mountain lodge. The family loves fishing, boating and other outdoor pursuits – all apparent in the home’s woodland-influenced décor.
Above broad windows, the peaked ceiling is wood plank tongue-in-groove car siding. The color scheme is neutral and earthy, furnishings are unpretentious and comfortable, and the décor is made a little rustic with organic touches and nature-inspired textures.
“I know her taste, her favorite color schemes, and that she’s big on bringing the outdoors in — and green foliage,” says Sarah Staebell of Staebell Designs, who stages homes as part of her business. “The chocolate brown and soft grays are classic colors used throughout the home, and greenery softens the edges.”
“Decorating your home doesn’t have to be expensive,” Staebell says, suggesting that clients “shop” their own homes and feel free to move furniture and accessories from room to room for refreshed appeal.
“It’s easy to change pillows, throws and accessories with the seasons. I love lanterns, old tin lanterns, because you can easily change those with each season. For spring, fill them with greenery, or in fall with small pumpkins — so easy to do. It’s fun to find new uses for old things, to put a new spin on something you’ve had for a while, or transform the look of a piece with paint.”
She has introduced white, black and green into the retreat’s color scheme for spring. “Green is such a fresh color, and sometimes it’s overlooked as an accent color for black and white.”
The decorator chose white-and-black buffalo check as the predominant pattern, tucking checked pillows and rolled-up blankets under a console table and popping in black and white patterned pillows on the sofa and chairs. Greenery-filled lanterns are placed throughout the great room.
A white-and-black buffalo check runner and a trio of tall, carved, white-painted candlesticks creates the centerpiece for Staebell’s kitchen table vignette. Each candlestick holds an earthenware bowl filled with a single white faux magnolia flower and foliage.
White plates are layered on rustic, bark-encrusted wood rounds used as chargers. Each place setting is topped with a bright green Granny Smith apple. Fresh green wreaths hang from buffalo-check ribbons at each window in the dining nook, sounding a whimsical note as it brings spring indoors.
“The buffalo check is traditional, but the black and white makes it updated and fresh. It makes a great statement with green apples,” Staebell says.
She repeats the fresh look on the kitchen island by layering white trays and tucking green apples alongside a greenery-filled glass pitcher and black-and-white-striped dish towel.
