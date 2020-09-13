Instagram-worthy baths

A champagne bronze Delta faucet gleams on the Maxx Optic Soaker tub, and the glass-enclosed shower features a Kohler Hydrorail arch brushed bronze shower fixture installed at a higher level than standard placement. “The husband is very tall, so he doesn’t have to duck under the fixture. There’s no question you want to make a bathroom beautiful, but it also has to be functional, practical and liveable,” Ferson said.

For another homeowner, Ferson designed a bath filled with monochromatic glamour with a polished patina. “She wanted the bath to be light and airy and fun but in a very contemporary way with glam touches,” Ferson explained.

“There is a cohesiveness to the design and its layered so it all works together. I love the layering – I’m thrilled with it,” said the homeowner.

An abundance of storage, including 24-inch deep drawers that borrow space from between attic studs, keeps clutter at bay. White platinum-glazed DuraSupreme cabinets are topped by “Summerhill” Cambria quartz. A trio of sparkling sconces are inset into the mirror above the double vanity. Delta chrome “Pivotal” fixtures sparkle at sinks and Jetta “Cosmo” soaking tub. American Olean “Alterations” 12- by 24-inch floor tiles in “Light Thread" visually expand the space.

Hexagonal tiles adorn shower walls while the shower floor is in classic penny round mosaic tiles. A closer look at the glass surround shows that the quartz countertop extends into the shower, a carefully constructed feat that shows Ferson’s attention to detail. “That transition means there is no awkward end to the custom countertop, and on the opposite side, it's a niche for soaps and shampoos ,” the designer added.

