Instagram-worthy baths

We’re spending more time than ever at home. That makes beautiful bathroom design even more important — an escape to relax and unwind, and it has to look as good as it feels.
Interior designer Jennifer Ferson’s client wanted all of those things, but she didn’t want cookie-cutter style. Ferson, owner of Ferson Kitchen and Bath Design LLC in Cedar Falls, came up with an Instagram-worthy dream bath.
“There was so much wasted space in the original bathroom. Jen did a great job opening up and bringing in light with skylights and planning the space so it works well for us. We wanted a bath that didn’t look like everyone else’s. We wanted something different, but comfortable, beautiful and functional,” the homeowner said.
Ferson’s striking design incorporates the owners’ love for industrial chic and fashion-forward sensibilities through the use of texture and color. DuraSupreme cabinets are dark blue – “or dark gray depending on the light,” Ferson said. She dressed vanity counters in Cambria “Skara Brae” quartz.
The interior designer chose an unusual, textural 16- by 48-inch gray-and-white hexagonal tile, “Soci Akros” for walls and shower for "uniqueness and creativity. Underfoot, 12- by 24-inch dark graphite “Stone Peak Palazzo” tiles are laid in a herringbone pattern. A “Johanne” 6-light Sputnik chandelier sounds an industrial note.
A champagne bronze Delta faucet gleams on the Maxx Optic Soaker tub, and the glass-enclosed shower features a Kohler Hydrorail arch brushed bronze shower fixture installed at a higher level than standard placement. “The husband is very tall, so he doesn’t have to duck under the fixture. There’s no question you want to make a bathroom beautiful, but it also has to be functional, practical and liveable,” Ferson said.
For another homeowner, Ferson designed a bath filled with monochromatic glamour with a polished patina. “She wanted the bath to be light and airy and fun but in a very contemporary way with glam touches,” Ferson explained.
“There is a cohesiveness to the design and its layered so it all works together. I love the layering – I’m thrilled with it,” said the homeowner.
An abundance of storage, including 24-inch deep drawers that borrow space from between attic studs, keeps clutter at bay. White platinum-glazed DuraSupreme cabinets are topped by “Summerhill” Cambria quartz. A trio of sparkling sconces are inset into the mirror above the double vanity. Delta chrome “Pivotal” fixtures sparkle at sinks and Jetta “Cosmo” soaking tub. American Olean “Alterations” 12- by 24-inch floor tiles in “Light Thread" visually expand the space.
Hexagonal tiles adorn shower walls while the shower floor is in classic penny round mosaic tiles. A closer look at the glass surround shows that the quartz countertop extends into the shower, a carefully constructed feat that shows Ferson’s attention to detail. “That transition means there is no awkward end to the custom countertop, and on the opposite side, it's a niche for soaps and shampoos ,” the designer added.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!