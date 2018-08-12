Chocolate peanut butter cake. Macaroons. Chocolate raspberry torte.
When the weekend rolls around, you’ll find this homeowner in the kitchen participating in baking challenges. “I like teaching myself new skills, and I love to bake,” she says.
Now she’s mixing things up in her newly remodeled kitchen. What once was dysfunctional and outdated has been transformed by designer Jennifer Ferson of Ferson Kitchen and Bath Design into a perfect kitchen for baking, cooking, gathering and relaxing.
Previously the kitchen had as much oak cabinetry and woodwork as a forest. Dark blue wallpaper was punctuated by stark white appliances and the angled island stymied traffic flow.
Ferson reconfigured the space based on extensive discussions with the homeowner on how she wanted the kitchen to function, not just how it should look. “There were lots of considerations. The kitchen felt very narrow and closed in. I wanted to widen it and change the placement of the appliances. We tried different possibilities for relocating the cooktop, but she realized she liked it where it was,” the designer says.
Dura Supreme maple cabinets are finished
in Surprise White with an espresso glaze. The island base is in a natural wood tone for contrast. Lavishly veined Cambria “Harlech” quartz tops counters and the island. “There’s the look of mica running through the veins, which is icing on the cake,” Ferson says.
The backsplash is travertine subway tile with beveled edge and the floor is wood-look porcelain tile that coordinates effortlessly with the home’s remaining oak woodwork. Oil-rubbed bronze hardware adds a bit of fashion to the apron sink. Outlets are hidden from view but easily accessible.
Additional changes were made throughout the home, including adding more windows for the sunroom, a new chandelier for the foyer and a new cabinet and sink in the powder room to replace the pedestal sink.
Space was borrowed from the master bedroom to enlarge the master bathroom. A statement-making soaker tub, neutral porcelain tiles, knotty alder cabinets with a morel stain and a more open shower complete the look.
With their three children grown and gone, the homeowners turned one bedroom into an exercise room and updated the Jack & Jill bathroom with new flooring and cabinetry, as well as free-standing vanities for a modern look. Another bathroom was updated with a coastal-influenced tile for the shower surround that is carried through into a guest bedroom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.