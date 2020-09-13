Focus on windows

Windows do more than frame a view.
They insulate, minimize the cost of cooling and heating and protect a home’s contents, as well as add value and curb appeal.
Whether windows are part of a new home or remodeling project or the replacing of existing windows, what customers want are windows “that really work. They want windows that make their homes feel more comfortable year-round, save money and look good,” said Dwight Wielenga of City Builders in Cedar Falls.
City Builders puts Starmark Composite windows by OKNA between your house and the elements. These windows have a reputation for structural and thermal performance which exceeds the highest Energy Star requirements.
Wielenga said most people don’t know much, if anything about selecting windows or how to judge the overall performance of a window, including energy-efficiency. “You need to do some homework so you know what questions to ask and make sure see the actual window before you buy them. Look at the quality, read online reviews and ask for references,” he advised.
According to energy.gov, the U-Factor measures how well the window insulates, and the lower the U-Factor, the better the window insulates. You also may hear terms like R-value and Solar Heat Gain Coefficient. R-value measures resistance to heat flow but applies to specific parts, such as the frame or glass. SGGC measures how much of the sun’s heat comes through the window. National Fenestration Rating Council thermal performance tests on assembled units are a better indicator of a window’s overall performance.
Starmark solid composite windows are built from the ground up for strength, durability and energy-efficiency with a fully welded butt-joint sash system designed to last. Windows come in a wood-like matte finish in a variety of exterior colors, hardware options and custom configurations and shapes.
“These windows have excellent screw retention and are heavy so they don’t expand and contract – all these things are important in a window,” Wielenga explained.
City Builders can measure, order and install new windows and dispose of old windows. “Our crews specialize in windows. Every house is different, every window installation is different and we’ve pretty much done all of them,” he added.
