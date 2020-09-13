Focus on windows

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Windows do more than frame a view.

They insulate, minimize the cost of cooling and heating and protect a home’s contents, as well as add value and curb appeal.

Whether windows are part of a new home or remodeling project or the replacing of existing windows, what customers want are windows “that really work. They want windows that make their homes feel more comfortable year-round, save money and look good,” said Dwight Wielenga of City Builders in Cedar Falls.

City Builders puts Starmark Composite windows by OKNA between your house and the elements. These windows have a reputation for structural and thermal performance which exceeds the highest Energy Star requirements.

Wielenga said most people don’t know much, if anything about selecting windows or how to judge the overall performance of a window, including energy-efficiency. “You need to do some homework so you know what questions to ask and make sure see the actual window before you buy them. Look at the quality, read online reviews and ask for references,” he advised.