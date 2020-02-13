Feelin' groovy
Feelin' groovy

You've probably noticed it in clothing stores: racks and shelves full of high-waisted flares, rib-knit turtlenecks, acid green sweatshirts and disco ball metallics. It's that '70s — and '80s — show.

These two fashion trends have, as usual, worked their way into home decor as well.

"Right now, in home design, it feels like a total '70s takeover," says Apartment Therapy's Danielle Blundell. "This time period had two pretty distinct things going on — boho hippie vibes and glam, glitzy disco feels. Which means you can probably find a way to work something '70s into your home no matter your aesthetic."

Watch for patchwork and peasant prints, fringe and earthy hues. Shaggy, textured woven rugs. Modernist wall art. Rattan etageres and side tables.

One of the hallmarks of the 1980s was Memphis style. Started by Austrian-born but Italian-raised architect Ettore Sottsass, it was characterized by squiggle and geometric pattern, mixing of pastels with black and brights, and an overall playful, whimsical approach. 

Check out www.roostery.com for whimsical '70s-style fruit and vegetable prints, geometrics and paisleys in soft goods like napery and throw pillows.

At www.dusendusen.com, find soft furnishings printed with bold check, dot, stripe, cutout and squiggle patterns. There are patterned pet beds, pillows and shower curtains, too.

Ball-shaped and half-dome lighting in matte and polished metallics reference the '70s, as do embossed ceramic bases and cane and rattan fixtures. Look for combinations of pyramids, squares and balls, as well as thick glass circle shapes in '80s-style fixtures. 

Source: Associated Press 

