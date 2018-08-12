Today’s farmhouse kitchens are an artful, eclectic blend of rustic and modern touches. Such a kitchen was the stuff of dreams for these homeowners, particularly when they purchased a house built in the 1900s that was in serious need of updating.
“I like to cook and bake — lots of desserts and casseroles — and I wanted a big kitchen with plenty of storage and a farmhouse feel where I could do those things,” she says. “I’ve always loved interior design and had the vision of what I wanted, but I needed help to get there.”
So she enlisted the expertise of designer Alicia Walz and Forever Cabinets by Kendrick for the project. Among the initial decisions was to flip the kitchen from its original design to create a bigger, better, more functional and family-friendly arrangement of the space.
Custom-built, quality cabinets in antique white have a substantial look and a vintage air, emphasized by cup drawer pulls and crown molding. Upper cabinets have glass insets that allow the warm glow of lights to shine, one of the homeowner’s favorite touches. The lowers are a mix of cabinets and drawers with various dividers to keep baking sheets and pans organized, as well as the silverware drawer.
“That makes keeping organized in the kitchen much easier,” the homeowner explains.
Forever Cabinets also installed the trim around doors and windows. Counter tops are quartz, including atop the large center island. Underfoot, the wide-planked floor is luxury vinyl, a doppelganger for a real hand-scrapped wood floor. Walls are painted “Virtual Taupe,” a Sherwin Williams color. The new laundry room was installed next to the kitchen.
The first-floor bathroom also underwent a facelift by Forever Cabinets, including the bathroom vanity and a taller-than-standard linen closet. Through the renovation process, the staircase leading upstairs was straightened and a portion of the wall replaced with a wrought iron railing.
Although there is more work ahead for the turn-of-the-20th-century house, the homeowner loves her new kitchen and bathroom. “Overall, there’s a feeling that we’ve lived here forever,” she adds.
