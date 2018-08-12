The homeowners’ list of “wants-and-needs” was fairly straightforward.
“I wanted a unique home with my own personal touch. I wanted a home where I could enjoy my family, where I could entertain, and it would all flow together,” she says.
Mike and Jami James, owners of James Custom Homes, put a checkmark beside every item on the list, and the result is a family-friendly and cozy home with farmhouse touches.
“I’m so pleased with how it turned out. Jami helped with the design and gave me choices that made everything easier,” she says. “I like vintage touches, and we have some family antiques that I wanted to display. Everything looks like it fits.”
Her husband adds, “It was more collaborative. We made some tweaks to the plan, and Mike was flexible with the changes.”
The kitchen is the heart of their home and a focal point in the open living space. Quartz tops the counters and an angled high-low island that provides plenty of space for meal preparation for a family who likes to cook gether, including their 18-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son. Bar stools snug up to the other side for quick meals. Darker cabinets and porcelain wood-look plank tile provide contrast to the crisp white island and subway tiles on the backsplash. Tiles are laid diagonally for interest behind the stovetop.
Behind a salvaged old door lies the pantry where the homeowner also stores her vintage Fiestaware collection and other kitchen items and appliances, as well as a mobile island that can be pulled out and pressed into service. The fingerprint-resistant Kitchen Aid suite in charcoal completes the mix of old and new.
Just off the kitchen, a charming mudroom with shiplap siding and a built-in bench provides a place for hanging coats and gear. There’s also a message center and charging station for cell phones and other devices. “I like that space because it helps keep everyone organized. Cubbyholes help sort out the mail, and then everyone knows where to drop things like the car keys,” says the homeowner.
Shaker-style barn doors continue the farmhouse look into the living room with its stone-surround fireplace. The master bath is an oasis with quartz countertops, a double vanity, a large shower and soaker tub. Vintage touches include a three-level galvanized stand for old-fashioned toiletries and collectibles, and behind the tub, a salvaged window as art.
In the lower level, a sitting and bar area expand options for entertaining.
