Exterior reimagined

‘Just look for the white house with the black shutters.”
After 30 years, the homeowners had to stop including that phrase when giving directions to their house. Their home has been given a facelift by City Builders and is now soft gray and white.
“They did everything but the roof – all of our exterior doors, siding, gutters, soffits and fascia, windows,” the owner said. “Our house was built in 1951, and we’ve been in it for 31 years. It was essentially the same as when we moved in. We are very happy with the updates. They’ve improved the looks of our house substantially.
When it came time for change, the homeowners trusted the expertise, expertise and reputation of City Builders.
“A lot of people live with what they have for a number of years until they decide to do the entire project all at once. We provide the best materials and labor and can oversee the whole project and stand behind it. City Builders can get you to the finish line and give you the materials and style you want,” said Al Carpenter of City Builders in Cedar Falls.
New siding is one of the most recognizable changes to this home. Homeowners chose Mastic’s Western Extreme offered by City Builders. This vinyl siding is designed to hold up under extreme weather conditions and is UV-resistant and anti-fade. “It’s a higher end, thicker vinyl siding that looks good and manufactured to hold up to extreme temperature changes we get,” said Carpenter.
City Builders replaced the 60-year-old windows with Starmark Composite windows by OKNA, including a large bow window. These windows have a reputation for structural and thermal performance which exceeds the highest Energy Star requirements. City Builders can measure, order and install new windows and dispose of old windows.
All exterior doors were replaced, as well. HGI Homeguard Industries composite framed doors have a long life and don’t degrade from exposure to the elements, Carpenter said. In addition, new OKNA sliding door were installed to access the back deck.
Gutters were replaced using LeafX leaf guard gutters. It is constructed of 100 percent aluminum and is available in 15 colors. Installation requires no drilling into the roof or fascia of the home, Carpenter explained.
The owner added, “Probably the most minor change has made the most striking difference to me. We had a small black wrought iron railing on the front that you really didn’t see. The new railing gives the home a real touch of curb appeal. What was almost an afterthought was the finishing touch.”