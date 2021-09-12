Exterior reimagined

‘Just look for the white house with the black shutters.”

After 30 years, the homeowners had to stop including that phrase when giving directions to their house. Their home has been given a facelift by City Builders and is now soft gray and white.

“They did everything but the roof – all of our exterior doors, siding, gutters, soffits and fascia, windows,” the owner said. “Our house was built in 1951, and we’ve been in it for 31 years. It was essentially the same as when we moved in. We are very happy with the updates. They’ve improved the looks of our house substantially.

When it came time for change, the homeowners trusted the expertise, expertise and reputation of City Builders.

“A lot of people live with what they have for a number of years until they decide to do the entire project all at once. We provide the best materials and labor and can oversee the whole project and stand behind it. City Builders can get you to the finish line and give you the materials and style you want,” said Al Carpenter of City Builders in Cedar Falls.