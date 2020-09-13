Dream kitchens

Seamless style epitomizes Danish modern design. The clean, pure and minimalist look is fresh, contemporary and very “today,” but it is actually a mid-century style that embraces form and function.
When a couple bought this home sight-unseen over the Internet in preparation of moving from Florida to Iowa, they called Magee Construction and tasked them with the job of remodeling the traditional kitchen and adjacent dining and living space with Danish modern beauty.
“We’ve always liked that modern look. We like that clean profile, European-style cabinets and the style fits the aesthetics of this home,” said the homeowner.
A set of old plans showed that it was originally a House & Garden kit home dating from 1976, but it had idiosyncrasies incompatible with the homeowners’ lifestyle.
“A huge fireplace – 7 feet by 3 feet – dominated floor space in the living area. That had to come out and a wall came down between the kitchen and dining room to create a modern, open-concept floor plan,” said Deb Waterman, Magee project manager.
In the sleek kitchen, Silestone “Copper Mist” quartz with its specks of copper on countertops and peninsula brings out caramel tones in flush-fitted Euro-style Shiloh cabinetry in “Arizona Cypress.” The backsplash is iridescent 1- by 4-inch Sonoma “Vahara Karuna” tile. Naturalistic “Essence Forest” porcelain floor tiles are from Meditteranea. Streamlined stainless steel appliances are from Sub-Zero and Bosch.
In the living area, Anderson “Casita Blanca Panera” Spanish hickory engineered wood flooring is a warm neutral. Waterman also improved the home’s function by adding a door for direct garage access.
A different aesthetic was required for remodeling the kitchen in a 1935 Tudor-style home. There were “updates” from several eras, including 1950’s blond oak veneer cabinets and a back door that couldn’t fully open because it bumped kitchen cabinets.
“I waited 40 years for the kitchen of my dreams. My main concern was that I wanted it to look as if it was original to the house, and you couldn’t tell the old from the new,” said the homeowner.
“It was important to respect the architecture of the home and be sensitive to its history. Everything had to fit together while mixing in those great new features,” Waterman said.
Mike Flanscha designed the kitchen for modern convenience, and Magee Construction handled the remodeling and installation. Cabinets from Plato are rift-cut white oak finished in a custom stain with a pearl sheen. Countertops are Kentmere quartz, a cream stone with buttery-yellow beige. The Crossville“Argent” 3- by 6-inch tile backsplash in “Hollywood & Vine” was laid in a brick pattern.
Hardwood floors are original, and new crown molding matches the home’s original crown.
Finding smaller appliances to fit the original footprint’s spaces was a challenge, but Waterman was able to locate products to fill the bill.
“I have more cabinets and better storage. The kitchen functions and flows so well, and I love it. Deb understood me and what I wanted,” said the owner.
