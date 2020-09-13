Dream kitchens

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seamless style epitomizes Danish modern design. The clean, pure and minimalist look is fresh, contemporary and very “today,” but it is actually a mid-century style that embraces form and function.

When a couple bought this home sight-unseen over the Internet in preparation of moving from Florida to Iowa, they called Magee Construction and tasked them with the job of remodeling the traditional kitchen and adjacent dining and living space with Danish modern beauty.

“We’ve always liked that modern look. We like that clean profile, European-style cabinets and the style fits the aesthetics of this home,” said the homeowner.

A set of old plans showed that it was originally a House & Garden kit home dating from 1976, but it had idiosyncrasies incompatible with the homeowners’ lifestyle.

“A huge fireplace – 7 feet by 3 feet – dominated floor space in the living area. That had to come out and a wall came down between the kitchen and dining room to create a modern, open-concept floor plan,” said Deb Waterman, Magee project manager.