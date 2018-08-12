You’ve decided to take the plunge and install a swimming pool.
The conversation with the experienced pool professionals at Pool Tech will include size, shape, amenities, location and other specifics, but perhaps the most important discussion is about lifestyle.
Is the pool for family fun or entertaining, relaxation or exercise? Or all of the above?
“We don’t see it as building a pool; we see it as building an environment. We ask broader questions than just about putting a pool in the ground. We ask ‘how do you want to enjoy your water?’, so we can create an experience, an environment with the aesthetics in place, the longevity and ease of use,” says Rick Whitaker, co-owner of Pool Tech.
“They’re marrying themselves to the experience, not the liner.”
The pros at Pool Tech use an integrated, team approach that focuses on their client’s needs, their property and their desire to create a custom poolscape. A rectangular pool is a traditional choice and appropriate for a family with young children because the ease of using a retractable pool cover adds that all-important safety element.
Today’s luxury pools, however, are often in organic shapes in naturalistic settings with customized features including waterfalls, fountains, deck jets, grottos, sun shelves, fire features, automation that can be controlled by cell phone or tablet to monitor lighting and temperature, sound systems, outdoor TVs, gorgeous tile surfaces, LED lighting and landscaping.
“There’s a big trend toward the sun shelf which makes for better socializing because the shelf is in shallow water. We’ve also done a lot of rock and other natural elements at pool side,” says Whitaker, which he says takes artistry to make it beautiful.
“And wouldn’t it be nice to have a balance between hard and soft surfaces, plants and trees that glow at night to make it feel like a resort, mixing fire and water and all the things that bring you comfort in a space?”
Hot tubs and spa areas are high on the list of must-haves, and a Jacuzzi just might be the “fountain of youth,” Whitaker humorously notes. Pool Tech is now a Jacuzzi dealer, and Whitaker is proud of his company’s association with the legacy brand.
Jacuzzi is an industry and innovation leader for portable hot tubs, he says, and set the industry standard for delivering a high-flow, low-pressure hydro massage with their exclusive, adjustable PowerPro jets that utilize Aqualibrium — the perfect mix of air and water. Jacuzzi tubs also are known for having the perfect configuration of jets to target muscles, ergonomic seating and reliable performance. Anyone interested in learning more about Jacuzzis should contact Caroline L. Kelly, Pool Tech’s retail manager.
“The pool environment often includes other amenities such as outdoor kitchens, pool houses or changing rooms,” says Pool Tech’s Construction Services and Design Coordinator Bob Tinsley. Pool Tech also can solve challenging topographical issues, such as sloping lots, incorporating green energy – solar and wind power, or fitting a pool into existing hardscape.
“Our design professionals take the ordinary and make it look extraordinary,” Whitaker adds.
