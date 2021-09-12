Custom, innovative window coverings

Window treatments are an important finishing layer in decorating a room. They can provide privacy and control light, as well as insulate windows and reduce sun damage to fabrics. And of course, the right window coverings add style to the space.

After building their dream country home, these homeowners decided to leave their windows uncovered for a season in their great room/den. “We went all winter without window treatments, and when the sun came streaming into the windows it was hot. I knew the sun would fade the fabrics, and it just wasn’t comfortable,” she recalled.

The owners called David LaMarche, owner of Budget Blinds of Cedar Falls/Waterloo. He also serves clients throughout the Cedar Valley, as well as Dubuque. With a broad selection of innovative fabrics, textures, styles, functions and treatments in blinds, shades, shutters and drapes, including motorized options and drapery hardware, Budget Blinds can meet any of the homeowners’ requirements.

Making their choice couldn’t have been easier because Budget Blinds brought the showroom to their clients’ homes. These owners were able to choose the perfect solar shades for their room, matching color palette and design styles.