Custom, innovative window coverings

Window treatments are an important finishing layer in decorating a room. They can provide privacy and control light, as well as insulate windows and reduce sun damage to fabrics. And of course, the right window coverings add style to the space.
After building their dream country home, these homeowners decided to leave their windows uncovered for a season in their great room/den. “We went all winter without window treatments, and when the sun came streaming into the windows it was hot. I knew the sun would fade the fabrics, and it just wasn’t comfortable,” she recalled.
The owners called David LaMarche, owner of Budget Blinds of Cedar Falls/Waterloo. He also serves clients throughout the Cedar Valley, as well as Dubuque. With a broad selection of innovative fabrics, textures, styles, functions and treatments in blinds, shades, shutters and drapes, including motorized options and drapery hardware, Budget Blinds can meet any of the homeowners’ requirements.
Making their choice couldn’t have been easier because Budget Blinds brought the showroom to their clients’ homes. These owners were able to choose the perfect solar shades for their room, matching color palette and design styles.
“I liked being able to see the materials in the actual space. I could see how the materials played with the wall color and trim,” she said.
Budget Blinds custom-makes its window treatments from premium materials, using expert and accurate measurements taken by David and his team, who also install the window treatments.
“It’s all made to order. Nothing comes off a shelf. Everything is done so the custom-finished product will be exactly the way you want it,” said David. “Our franchise stands behind everything we do, and we have the best warranties. Window treatments are all we do.”
Budget Blinds’ solar shades have varying opacity levels, David said, and provide a shield against solar heat gain, reduce sun glare and improve energy efficiency. The owners were so pleased with their custom solar shades that they chose other Budget Blinds custom products for their home, including attractive Roman shades for the living room and cellular shades for other spaces.
In another setting, the owners chose clean and fashionable woven wood Roman shades made from organic fibers for covering a series of windows and doors overlooking a deck. The subtle hint of metallic thread adds sheen. Window coverings are cordless, making them safe for children and pets.
Budget Blinds offers whole-home motorized automation, including Lutron and other manufacturers, to open and close blinds with the touch of a button or a verbal command. Time of day or night also can be pre-selected to make control effortless.
In a child’s bedroom, the layering of drapery panels and room darkening shades provide light control, privacy, insulating qualities and a soft accent color. Mounting drapery hardware at the top of the wall above windows visually lengthens windows and frames the view. Custom panels are made from durable, easy-to-clean fabric.
Other homeowners fell in love with Budget Blinds’ classic wood shutters. “We’ve always liked the look of wood shutters. It’s a high-end look, and for us, it was a super-easy choice. Budget Blinds offers competitive pricing, plus they came to us. We got to see what it was going to look like before we decided. It’s a totally custom fit, and the white doesn’t show dust. Shutters completely changed the look of the room,” the owner said.
Shutters are available in a range of stains, finishes and paint colors and can be custom-color matched. They can be customized to fit any window shape, including round and arched, and are available in many louver sizes. They can be motorized for convenience.