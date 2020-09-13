Contemporary classic farmhouse

Home is all about family for these young homeowners.
It’s also a happy mix of texture, a predominately white color palette paired with warm neutrals and classic farmhouse sentiment in their surroundings. There’s a timeless quality to this contemporary take on a favorite, but no hint of stodginess in the five-bedroom design or its furnishings and appointments.
Alicia Walz, an interior designer at Forever Cabinets by Kendrick in Edgewood, worked with the family to realize their vision. “Alicia was great to work with. I knew what we wanted, but I didn’t have any experience. She made the process easy,” the homeowner said.
The welcoming living room is anchored by a cultured stone fireplace and painted maple custom cabinetry by Forever Cabinetry. Engineered wood hickory plank flooring from American Relics in “Grand Canyon” has a weathered, timeworn appearance and easily stands up to daily wear and tear. Daylight beams in through broad windows, and there is an effortless flow throughout the main level.
The open kitchen is set at an angle, both a fresh and practical design by Forever Cabinets. The white quartz atop alabaster painted maple custom cabinetry is accented by crisp black hardware.
The mocha-stained hickory island is long enough to seat six in comfortable, upholstered barstools in gray with traditional nailhead trim, while also housing the sink. A pair of bubble glass pendants shed light on the island, dangling from the small tray ceiling detailed in shiplap for a distinctive farmhouse touch. The walk-in pantry provides additional storage.
A handy mudroom catches book bags, shoes and boots, coats and sports equipment, and baskets help keep small items organized and tucked out of sight. Painted maple custom cabinetry is “Willow” with contrasting mocha-stained hickory for bench seats.
Mocha-stained hickory is used in the kids’ bathroom, but the principal bath is a study in texture with veined white “Burano” 12- by 24-inch ceramic floor tiles and white 4- by 16-inch Atlas Concord’s “Liberty Calcutta Centennial” tiles on the shower wall.
The zero-clearance shower’s glass surround is trimmed in black, as are the mirrors above the “Antique Barrel” hickory custom vanities. Shower fixtures are black as well, and the farmhouse motif is visible from the sliding mirrored barn door that hides the closet.
