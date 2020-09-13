 Skip to main content
Contemporary classic farmhouse
FOREVER CABINETS BY KENDRICK

Contemporary classic farmhouse

Home is all about family for these young homeowners.

It’s also a happy mix of texture, a predominately white color palette paired with warm neutrals and classic farmhouse sentiment in their surroundings. There’s a timeless quality to this contemporary take on a favorite, but no hint of stodginess in the five-bedroom design or its furnishings and appointments.

Alicia Walz, an interior designer at Forever Cabinets by Kendrick in Edgewood, worked with the family to realize their vision. “Alicia was great to work with. I knew what we wanted, but I didn’t have any experience. She made the process easy,” the homeowner said.

The welcoming living room is anchored by a cultured stone fireplace and painted maple custom cabinetry by Forever Cabinetry. Engineered wood hickory plank flooring from American Relics in “Grand Canyon” has a weathered, timeworn appearance and easily stands up to daily wear and tear. Daylight beams in through broad windows, and there is an effortless flow throughout the main level.

The open kitchen is set at an angle, both a fresh and practical design by Forever Cabinets. The white quartz atop alabaster painted maple custom cabinetry is accented by crisp black hardware.

The mocha-stained hickory island is long enough to seat six in comfortable,  upholstered barstools in gray with traditional nailhead trim, while also housing the sink. A pair of bubble glass pendants shed light on the island, dangling from the small tray ceiling detailed in shiplap for a distinctive farmhouse touch. The walk-in pantry provides additional storage.

A handy mudroom catches book bags, shoes and boots, coats and sports equipment, and baskets help keep small items organized and tucked out of sight. Painted maple custom cabinetry is “Willow” with contrasting mocha-stained hickory for bench seats.

Mocha-stained hickory is used in the kids’ bathroom, but the principal bath is a study in texture with veined white “Burano” 12- by 24-inch ceramic floor tiles and white 4- by 16-inch Atlas Concord’s “Liberty Calcutta Centennial” tiles on the shower wall.

The zero-clearance shower’s glass surround is trimmed in black, as are the mirrors above the “Antique Barrel” hickory custom vanities. Shower fixtures are black as well, and the farmhouse motif is visible from the sliding mirrored barn door that hides the closet.

Forever Cabinets by Kendrick

200 North Locust Street, Edgewood, IA 52042

(563) 928-7110

cabinetdesign@kendrickinc.com

www.forevercabinets.com

Based in Edgewood, and part of Kendrick Forest Products, Forever Cabinets has become an innovator in cabinet design and dedicated to delivering quality cabinets to customers’ homes. Kendrick Forest Products has been a family-owned company since 1982 and has been manufacturing custom cabinets for over 15 years.

Forever Cabinets sources materials from local forests and manufactures cabinetry in the U.S. which shows our commitment to sustainability and the country, building a future for generations of employees, customers and consumers.

At Forever Cabinets, quality is the standard. Every cabinet is engineered to last and backed by a lifetime warranty. Our commitment to craftsmanship begins with our product designers who create better solutions for the ever-changing American home and continues with our craftsmen and women who bring the innovations to life.

From cabinets and trim to delivery and installation, our full array of products and services allow us to meet customers’ needs throughout the U.S.

