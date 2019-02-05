Life-affirming and nurturing — those two words are used to describe Pantone’s color of the year, “Living Coral.”
The tropically-inspired sunset (or peachy) color is supposed to offer “comfort and buoyancy in our continually shifting environment,” according to Pantone. But what about the environment we call home?
Laurie Pressman, Pantone’s vice president, describes ‘Living Coral’ as “emotional nourishment. It’s a big hug,” she said in an Associated Press report.
Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams describes “Living Coral” as “a beautiful and upbeat color that makes a great accent. It’s a warm, bright and vibrant color that could be overwhelming on four walls, but try it for pops of color as an accent wall.”
A front door, a kitchen island or cabinet, or a hallway adjacent to neutral rooms are other possibilities.
“It looks lovely paired with neutrals, and coral and navy is a stunning combination that I absolutely love. Gray is still an important color for home interiors and coral is a great companion color to update gray,” Wadden explains.
Christine Martin from Marvin Windows and Doors says, “Rather than specific design styles ruling the day, we’re seeing a preference for colors, shapes and textures that make us happy – and ‘Living Coral’ might be just the pop of delight a space needs to come to life.”
Susan Chandler, a trend expert and buyer at Art.com, thinks the vibe creates a cheery and upbeat space. “Hang a picture inspired by this hue where you’ll see it often — the kitchen, bathroom or entryway are great options — to channel its warmth where you need it.”
The Pantone color choice is applauded by Stephanie Pierce, director of design and trends at MasterBrand Cabinets. “We have started to see a rise of personal color preferences making their way back into cabinetry as accent areas, small appliances and decor, and this is a very useable color tone,” she says.
Renee Hytry Derrington says “Living Color” is “ideal to represent the heart of the home and bold enough for modern interiors. Formica Laminate’s ‘Clementine’ is a slightly deeper version.” Derrington is global design lead at Formica Group.
SW’s “Coral Reef SW 6606” is close to Pantone’s “Living Coral” (Pantone 16-1546), but Wadden is also thrilled with SW’s own color of the year choice, “Cavern Clay (SW 7701), a rich terra-cotta color.
“It’s an earthier, bolder color. In the last five years or so, we’ve spent a lot of time in ‘gray land,’ so we’re re-introducing the use of color. You can try it in small doses in your home and experiment with a richer, deeper color.”
