The kitchen is as much a focal point as a fireplace or great view in an open-concept home plan.
Crisp white cabinetry and a large island, gleaming stainless steel appliances and a light-toned engineered wood floor make this kitchen in a newly built James Custom Home design as pretty as a picture — and practical, functional and easy to keep clean, too.
Family and friends love gathering in the family-friendly kitchen, says the homeowner. The wide island is a little shorter in stature than the kitchen countertops, perfect for the quartet of bar stools where their three children ages 4, 7 and 9 can sit for a hearty Sunday breakfast or PB & J sandwich. It’s also an ideal surface for hosting a holiday potluck with plenty of room for guests to circulate and spill into the living area.
“This is where we hang out, where we start and end every day. I like the clean white because it’s a clean slate, light and neutral. The color scheme is very versatile,” she says.
Custom built white cabinetry — punctuated with black hardware — and a pantry provide much-needed storage. “We moved from an old farmhouse with little or no storage, so having lots of storage space was important to us,” the owner explains. Lockers near the back door keep gear organized and out of sight.
The white is softly grounded by engineered wood floors. A pair of Edison lights encased in glass pendants hangs over the island, while an industrial-chic Edison light chandelier dangles over the dining nook’s table. Small hints of farmhouse style — the apron sink, higher ceilings, and in the master suite, a sliding barn door — are timeless, comforting touches.
There’s a transitional, almost contemporary vibe in the living area with its stacked, honed stone fireplace. It is flanked on either side by matching industrial wood-and-metal bookcases.
Pale gray custom-built cabinetry and vanity in the master retreat are a soft contrast to white tiled floors, large glass-fronted shower and creamy white walls. Kids chose the themes for their own bedrooms, and there’s additional space for playing with toys and games, watching TV and playing video games on the lower level.
