Bringing it home: Find inspiration in public spaces' decor

Sometimes, sitting in a public place like a hotel lobby, you notice a mix of colors you'd never considered using in your own home — but you absolutely love it.

Or you see furniture that's much more modern than you thought you liked, but it's just what your living room needs.

Interior designers say clients often tell them about public places with style they want at home. This can function as a useful shorthand, says Lauren Buxbaum Gordon, design director and partner at Nate Berkus Associates, who designs commercial and residential spaces.

"If somebody tells us they love the Park Hyatt in New York versus the Greenwich Hotel," Gordon says, "we know we've got a good place to start with them."

It's not about trying to duplicate that space's style. It's more about specific elements — the flow of the space, or the lighting, or "the coziness factor" — that you'd like to emulate.

If a client loves a certain resort in Mexico, Gordon says, that style is "probably not going to translate to Chicago, exactly. But we try to tap into some of the details: If they're responding to wicker woven chairs, we can certainly incorporate details like that."