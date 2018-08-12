It came down to a trade-off, of sorts.
Her husband wanted to add on to the house they’ve lived in for nearly 50 years. She wanted to freshen up her stuck-in-the-1990s kitchen, so they compromised — and both got what they wanted.
Now he’s pleased with the addition that provides a new master bedroom suite, laun-dry and sunroom, and she’s thrilled with her refreshed kitchen, thanks to the design skills of Katie Lewis of 319 Décor & Design in Grundy Center.
Although the kitchen had been gutted and remodeled in the 1990s, the homeowner was ready to lighten up dark cabinetry and dark paint and make a few other changes. Lewis immediately reconfigured the island to improve traffic in the compact kitchen and guided the homeowner through the process of selecting cabinetry, countertops, backsplash and hardware.
Now beautifully grained Sienna Beige granite sits atop an island painted the color of clotted cream, a nice contrast to the new natural-toned custom cabinets by Showplace Wood Products. The rich oak cabinets are stained in “autumn” with a satin finish. Flooring is engineered wood and flows throughout the kitchen, the addition and other rooms.
“I wanted to make sure the old and new elements blended effortlessly together. It was important to incorporate the wood tones so the kitchen felt like part of the existing house. It was challenging, but fun,” Lewis says.
In addition to reusing the old cabinets and island in the new laundry room, the subway tile backsplash was installed without damaging the existing damask-patterned wallcovering. The homeowner loves the pattern and wanted to keep it intact. Lewis also found a place in the new laundry room for a cupboard built by the homeowner’s husband.
Just off the kitchen, the former laundry room was transformed into a butler’s pantry with new Showplace Wood Products cabinetry for storage and a granite countertop. The dining room, too, got a facelift with York wallpaper, “The Magnolia” from the Magnolia Home collection.
“What was really fun about this project was I was able to decorate the rooms with things she already owned. We shopped in her attic through her collections of things. She had tons of great objects that I was able to incorporate,” Lewis says.
“She saw my things through different eyes. I love it. The kitchen especially is a much more pleasant atmosphere. The wood floors are easy to keep up. It feels like a new house, and it feels like home. Being able to reuse those old cabinets made my husband happy, so it’s the best of both worlds,” the owner adds.
