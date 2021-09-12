Beauty, meet function

Reisinger expanded the size and depth of the island, keeping it at counter height and using a carbon stain for contrast with the existing maple floor. There’s seating for four, and a trio of Kichler black pendant lights above the island add a hint of industrial chic.

Reisinger put a frosted door on the pantry and updated storage in the laundry room, as well. She flipped the dishwasher from left to right and added a garbage compactor. In keeping with the homeowners love for entertaining, she created an area devoted to a coffee bar and wine fridge, easily accessible to a covered porch.

Throughout the kitchen, the designer worked from a neutral palette of pure white, café latte, carbon and gray.

Original cabinets were salvaged and moved to the lower level, topped with quartz Hanstone. The result is practical and handy prep kitchen for the entertaining on the deck. The Ledgerstone backsplash is a slight contrast to the Ledgerstone that Reisinger chose to use on the new fireplace. Countertops are quartz Hanstone, and floors are Karndean luxury vinyl plank. Fireplace Creations installed the fireplace.

“We didn’t really use the space until I started working from home during the pandemic and it became my office,” the homeowner said. Her husband added, “With just the two of us, we enjoy being downstairs more. Overall, the house feels so much more functional and comfortable with usable living spaces on each level.”

