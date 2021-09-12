Beauty, meet function

Space, form, line, texture, pattern, color, layering and balance – these are the ingredients of good design. It’s also about stories. Every space has to work and tell the story of the people who live there.
Interior designer Brandy Reisinger of Design 360 at Decorating Den Interiors in Waverly worked with these homeowners to create a beautiful, functional kitchen and family that felt like them, where family and friends would look around and say “it’s so you!”
After downsizing into a home on a wooded lot they loved four years ago, they decided they didn’t love the kitchen quite so much. “We wanted to modernize and update the kitchen. We liked the footprint, but we want to give it a statement. We needed the kitchen to function better, and we needed more storage,” the owners said.
“It’s a ‘wow!’ kitchen,” said Reisinger.
“We put our faith in Brandy, and she gave us a beautiful kitchen. Two or even four people can work in the kitchen at one time. There’s room to store things,” the owners said.
Crisp white cabinetry is the backdrop for the stand-out kitchen, accented by a fresh geometric tile backsplash from Atlas Concorde. Interiors feature a variety of pullouts based on how the workspace is zoned. Taking cabinets to the ceiling helped with the scale and crown molding is the finishing touch. Hanstone quartz tops counters.
Reisinger expanded the size and depth of the island, keeping it at counter height and using a carbon stain for contrast with the existing maple floor. There’s seating for four, and a trio of Kichler black pendant lights above the island add a hint of industrial chic.
Reisinger put a frosted door on the pantry and updated storage in the laundry room, as well. She flipped the dishwasher from left to right and added a garbage compactor. In keeping with the homeowners love for entertaining, she created an area devoted to a coffee bar and wine fridge, easily accessible to a covered porch.
Throughout the kitchen, the designer worked from a neutral palette of pure white, café latte, carbon and gray.
Original cabinets were salvaged and moved to the lower level, topped with quartz Hanstone. The result is practical and handy prep kitchen for the entertaining on the deck. The Ledgerstone backsplash is a slight contrast to the Ledgerstone that Reisinger chose to use on the new fireplace. Countertops are quartz Hanstone, and floors are Karndean luxury vinyl plank. Fireplace Creations installed the fireplace.
“We didn’t really use the space until I started working from home during the pandemic and it became my office,” the homeowner said. Her husband added, “With just the two of us, we enjoy being downstairs more. Overall, the house feels so much more functional and comfortable with usable living spaces on each level.”