Simplicity and serenity reign supreme in this custom-built home from Steege Construction.
The owners are originally from Iowa, but had retired to Arizona more than a decade ago. When they decided to move back to the Midwest, they chose to collaborate with Steege’s designers and project managers to build a slab home.
In the home’s open floor plan, living room and kitchen share a palette of soft gray walls and Sherwin-Williams “Alabaster” white trim, with accents in java — a rich color somewhere between black and dark brown. It’s an au courant color scheme on the sophisticated side of modern farmhouse style.
There are Mission and Craftsman influences, along with farmhouse elements, as well as a few designer touches, such as the Turkish-inspired rug that anchors the living area’s pale gray sofas and chairs. Additional seating can be found in the nearby den.
The clients didn’t want a full stone fireplace, so they collaborated with Steege on a custom design that combines shiplap siding and ledge-stone. A java mantle adds a pop of color that matches the barn doors, center ceiling beam and kitchen island.
The beam and barn doors, along with the interior trim was custom-made in Minnesota.
The kitchen features ‘Alabaster’ cabinets with a java island with an overhang to fit barstools, made by an Amish cabinetmaker. The Turkish Travertine backsplash complements the “Calacatta Natura” quartz by Corian Quartz, formerly Zodiaq. There are two different edges — a flowing ogee edge on the island and ¼-inch round on outside countertops. A trio of lanterns hangs above the island.
A coffee and beverage center adds both convenience and charm to the kitchen. Above the center, a lighted, glass-front custom cabinet provides space for displaying the homeowners’ collection of black and white dishware, including pitchers.
The crisp white dining room table is accented by black traditional farmhouse-style chairs and long bench beneath a black iron candelabra chandelier.
Luxury vinyl wood plank floors run throughout the main living areas and master suite, except the bathroom, and are heated underfoot, durable and easy to maintain.
In the master bathroom, the homeowners chose “Casabella Evolution Ice” porcelain tile with a pebble floor. A variety of tile sizes were incorporated into the shower for effect. A glass tile border adds contrast, and the shower seat itself is quartz.
Plumbing fixtures are from Delta and Kohler.
