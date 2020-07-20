Animal planet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dogs, cats, parrots, penguins, lemurs, hares, game birds, lions, tigers, elephants … whatever the critter, chances are, you’ll find a cute lampshade with that theme. These charming shades are adorable in kids’ rooms, but can introduce a hint of fun in other living spaces, including family rooms and offices.

Ahoy!

Nautical and beach themes never seem to lose their popularity. For an authentic touch, look for shades boasting stripes, fish and sailboats in crispl blue and white, or opt for a more vintage design with atmospheric sailing and ship scenes on linen.

Here’s how to choose the right size shade for your lamp: Measure your lamp base and multiply by two. If the base is round, measure straight across; for a square base measure diagonally. Interior designers say the widest part of the shade should be at least ½ inch wider than the widest part of your base on each size.

