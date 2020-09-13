All decked out

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More of us are moving outdoors to relax and entertain. But we still want a roof over our heads.

Deckworks Cedar Valley built this family a new deck this spring and they love having a portion of it under a roof. “It feels more private, more like a room or extension of our home. We spend a lot of time out here,” said the homeowner. They replaced their traditional deck with a multiple-level deck on a small elevation.

It’s the number one request from Northeastern Iowa homeowners interested in decks, said Deckworks Cedar Valley owner Pat Weiland.

“Everyone wants a covered deck. They want the protection from the sun, a shady and cooler place to hang out and still be outdoors. A roof makes a deck more comfortable, and for many people, they’ll use it more,” he explained.

Demand is increasing for decks, and this spring and summer has been busy, Weiland said. Particularly as people are spending more time at home since the COVID-19 pandemic, the desire for expanded living space is growing.