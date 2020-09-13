 Skip to main content
All decked out
More of us are moving outdoors to relax and entertain. But we still want a roof over our heads.

Deckworks Cedar Valley built this family a new deck this spring and they love having a portion of it under a roof. “It feels more private, more like a room or extension of our home. We spend a lot of time out here,” said the homeowner. They replaced their traditional deck with a multiple-level deck on a small elevation.

It’s the number one request from Northeastern Iowa homeowners interested in decks, said Deckworks Cedar Valley owner Pat Weiland.

“Everyone wants a covered deck. They want the protection from the sun, a shady and cooler place to hang out and still be outdoors. A roof makes a deck more comfortable, and for many people, they’ll use it more,” he explained.

Demand is increasing for decks, and this spring and summer has been busy, Weiland said. Particularly as people are spending more time at home since the COVID-19 pandemic, the desire for expanded living space is growing.

A recent survey showed that 88 percent of Americans are unhappy with their outdoor spaces, and a deck is one way to improve their property and lifestyle. Although outdoor kitchens and fireplaces are good talking points, “I’ve yet to sell one or the other,” Weiland said. A nice grill set up and firepit or fire table may satisfy those yens.

Running a close second to a covered roof is the desire for a maintenance-free deck. Spending a week or so powerwashing, sanding, painting or staining a deck doesn’t sound like a great way to spend a summer vacation.

Deckworks builds their decks using Trex composite materials and products. “Everyone wants to get away from maintenance, and Trex is the original composite decking. Trex deck boards resist fading, scratches and stains, and the composite decking is available in a range of colors, including darker woods and weathered grays,” Weiland said.

It’s a green choice, as well, made from 95 percent blended reclaimed wood and plastic film using earthly-friendly manufacturing processes. Trex also manufactures horizontal and vertical maintenance free railing.

Add a cable TV hook-up and the deck is likely to become the favorite room in the house for three seasons out of the year in Iowa.

One of Deckworks’ recently completed projects for an older brick house features a roof with a decorative air vent and railing around the deck. The brown Trex deck boards are bordered with gray trim for added visual interest.

“This home had never had a deck or patio. We had to cut out brick to install a set of glass sliders to the deck. It required a mason to match the brick. The deck colors coordinate with the house colors, and the railing is important to the overall finish and look. These are details that make a real difference in how a finished deck looks and fits in with the home,” Weiland said.

The owners had been planning to build a deck for several years. "We had been planning to build a deck for a few years.  We wanted to utilize our backyard and have another space to relax. We are so happy with the outcome and will be enjoying this new space for many years to come."

Deckworks Cedar Valley

3123 Big Woods Road, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

(319) 277-1403

www.deckworkscv.com 

https://www.facebook.com/deckworksc

Deckworks Cedar Valley was founded in 2010 and is the only TrexPro Platinum contractor in eastern Iowa. This unique status, awarded by Trex in 2012, not only confirms the high quality building standards we strive for, but it also allows us to offer up to 10 years labor and 25 years material warranties at no extra cost to our customer. 

Our skilled and experienced team takes pride in providing the quality and service that every homeowner desires. 

