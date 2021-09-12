A new Midwestern classic

With its horizontal lines and broad eaves, the exterior design of this newly built home is clearly influenced by Prairie architecture. But the striking crisp white and black color scheme is a modern incarnation of this classic Midwestern style.
“Prairie-style design is in that Goldilocks zone of being modern, but not so modern that it makes people say, ‘what’s going on with that house?’ The high-contrast exterior is brought inside with the color scheme and use of mixed metals,” said builder Kyle Larson of LGC Homes.
Stepping across the threshold, the view of protected woodlands outside a soaring wall of windows is captivating in the great room. The atrium-like effect creates a visually easy transition between the outdoors and indoors. As the seasons change outdoors, organic color is introduced into the warm, neutral palette of soft white, black and gray.
A quick pivot, and the monolithic metal fireplace is the scene grabber. The floor-to-ceiling structure was constructed from cold rolled steel panels riveted into place. With the contemporary linear gas fireplace, the structure introduces an industrial vibe into the space. Because heat rises, a return vent at the top of the fireplace recirculates heat back down into the living space. Slim-lined shelves and cabinets complete the wall.
“Kyle built our first house 12 years ago. When we built it, we wanted to do something more modern, but we didn’t have the guts to do it. We worried about how long does that taste would last, and just how significantly did we want to change things. Twelve years and two more kids later – we have four – we needed more space,” said the homeowner.
“We decided this time we were going to go with our gut, with what we liked and not worry about whether it would go out of style.”
She appreciates the clean lines, light woods and black accents in Scandinavian design and wanted that sensibility reflected in their home. A durable luxury vinyl plank-style tile from Shaw in “Warm Suede” grounds the entire main level.
In the kitchen area, creamy white Q-Quartz “Carrara Morro” quartz waterfall countertop is a fresh choice for the island and perimeter cabinetry. It is repeated as a solid slab on the backsplash. Custom cabinetry is a mix of white on top and “Oak Feather” custom stain for bottom cabinets.
“Having a big island that fits six stools is important to our family because we can all sit and eat at the same time,” the owner said. A large bell-shaped metal pendant from West Elm hangs above the black-stained dining table built by the owner’s father-in-law. An abstract wallcovering furhter defines the dining area.
“We really like the whole first floor being open so even if you’re in the kitchen or at the table, you can still have a conversation with people somewhere else in the space.” A nearby enclosed porch provides additional elbow room and was installed using outdoor-grade materials to create the effect of an interior room.
The main bedroom has a beamed ceiling, and the en suite features twin floating custom vanities, Langston series hexagonal floor tile and a whimsical modern tile design for walls in the walk-in shower.