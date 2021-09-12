A new Midwestern classic

With its horizontal lines and broad eaves, the exterior design of this newly built home is clearly influenced by Prairie architecture. But the striking crisp white and black color scheme is a modern incarnation of this classic Midwestern style.

“Prairie-style design is in that Goldilocks zone of being modern, but not so modern that it makes people say, ‘what’s going on with that house?’ The high-contrast exterior is brought inside with the color scheme and use of mixed metals,” said builder Kyle Larson of LGC Homes.

Stepping across the threshold, the view of protected woodlands outside a soaring wall of windows is captivating in the great room. The atrium-like effect creates a visually easy transition between the outdoors and indoors. As the seasons change outdoors, organic color is introduced into the warm, neutral palette of soft white, black and gray.

A quick pivot, and the monolithic metal fireplace is the scene grabber. The floor-to-ceiling structure was constructed from cold rolled steel panels riveted into place. With the contemporary linear gas fireplace, the structure introduces an industrial vibe into the space. Because heat rises, a return vent at the top of the fireplace recirculates heat back down into the living space. Slim-lined shelves and cabinets complete the wall.