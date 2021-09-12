A neighborhood like no other

Americans are retiring younger. Nationally the average is 64.
And they’re not willing to settle for their parents’ retirement – either in lifestyle or style of retirement community. Staying active, traveling and enjoying all the amenities fill their wish list, including space within their four walls and an attractive view, as well as green space and separation from nearby neighbors.
They will find it at The Terraces at West Glen, a new 43.5-acre residential development featuring a blend of single-family homes, twin homes and multi-rise luxury condominiums in the meadow along Dry Run Creek near Cedar Falls.
“People want real choice. Instead of younger people fitting their lifestyle into a standard box, people can choose a plan that fits their lifestyle. The Terraces at West Glen offers enough options that you really can customize your choice,” said Millisa Tierney, director of NewAldaya Lifescapes.
NewAldaya Lifescapes was a bold new direction in retirement living, and now the organization is ready to make “the next bold move. We spent years in research, surveys and focus groups and knew we didn’t want to emulate what is already available in the market,” she said.
Peters Construction was the natural choice to collaborate with NewAldaya to build the new development. Peters Construction President Brad Best said, “We got started with NewAldaya in 2010 and five years after that, began looking for off-campus property. We stumbled across this property and it made sense. NewAldaya wanted something different, and it’s fun to be part of that.”
The project will unfold in several phases. Building on Phase 1 is under way now.
“With eight base floor plans with up to about 70 customizable choices, it’s a close to custom-built as it gets in a retirement development,” said Kristena Potratz, director of residential and community sales and services.
The home design available depends on the lot selection, said Dan Keagle, on-site project manager for Peters Construction, with names like Steppe, Savannah and Heath. Homes can be customized with alternate interior floor plan arrangements and have such aging-in-place details as zero-grade entrances and
The design shown here is the Twin Steppe with Lower Level, and it has been staged by Slumberland. It has 3,180 square feet with an open concept design, spacious kitchen with island, two- to four-bedroom-with-den options, three full baths, a two-car garage, laundry and large storage area that can be a home for collections, a wine cellar or a space to store seasonal decorations. There are private outdoor living spaces and a lower level with additional living space for entertaining and myriad available upgrades.
Cody Vanasse with ISG Inc., is the architect who designed the development. “Having so many different design options for a single-family residential project is unheard of. We took inspiration from Mid-Century Modern and what was modern in the 1950s and 1960s for minimizing traditional walls, vaulted ceilings, roof structure, floor to ceiling windows and an open concept.
“One of the subtle details are shadow reveals –less wood and less trim around door and window openings. All of this makes it feel like an inviting, voluminous space.”
In addition, people can choose from different materials, finishes and color palettes to suit their personal taste. Interior designer Jane Miller designed the options “around three color palettes – warm, cool and neutral. We had to find finishes and material that worked with each one, and variations that worked with each plan,” she said.
Tierney added, “When you drive past, it doesn’t look like a retirement community. It looks like a neighborhood.”