A neighborhood like no other

Americans are retiring younger. Nationally the average is 64.

And they’re not willing to settle for their parents’ retirement – either in lifestyle or style of retirement community. Staying active, traveling and enjoying all the amenities fill their wish list, including space within their four walls and an attractive view, as well as green space and separation from nearby neighbors.

They will find it at The Terraces at West Glen, a new 43.5-acre residential development featuring a blend of single-family homes, twin homes and multi-rise luxury condominiums in the meadow along Dry Run Creek near Cedar Falls.

“People want real choice. Instead of younger people fitting their lifestyle into a standard box, people can choose a plan that fits their lifestyle. The Terraces at West Glen offers enough options that you really can customize your choice,” said Millisa Tierney, director of NewAldaya Lifescapes.

NewAldaya Lifescapes was a bold new direction in retirement living, and now the organization is ready to make “the next bold move. We spent years in research, surveys and focus groups and knew we didn’t want to emulate what is already available in the market,” she said.